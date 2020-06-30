Godzilla V8 Crate Engine Is 7.3L Of Ford Performance Engine-Swap Madness

3 Ford Reveals Specs for New Monstrous 7.3-liter V8 Engine on the F-Series

Engine swaps are nothing new – we've seen them all, from old and rusty Rat Rods to the most high-end British luxury SUV. And everything in between. But, as the saying goes, never say never – and so Ford is opening a completely new chapter for those passionate about tinkering with all present in the forward bay. Oh, the upcoming sweet array of joys coming from playing with a 7.3L V8 Ford crate engine that’s been taken directly from the 2020 F250 Super Duty... 39 photos



Yes, the implications are just as ‘radioactive’ as the implied connection. Naturally, the modding community was absolutely delighted with the associated possibilities of turning the Super Duties into Raptor-rivaling siblings. Now Ford Performance is one upping the ante with the decision to list the motor as a crate engine – up for grabs in the US for $8,150.



The part, codenamed HP at 5,500 rpm and 475 lb./ft of twist at 4,000 rpm – all thanks to the cast iron block, aluminum cylinder heads, cam-in-block OHV design, forged steel crankshaft, 10.5:1 compression and port fuel injection.



For the money, it’s also accompanied by an intake and throttle body, left and right exhaust manifolds, production oil pan/cooler, ignition coils and wires, production flex plate, a sturdy M-6038-73 shipping and storage cradle along with factory lift brackets.



Right off the monster’s Godzilla pushrod V8 445 cubic inches, we know what you’re thinking (and garage-swap dreaming): this might very well be the Ford Performance’s answer to the rivaling Chevy Small Block V8 and Mopar Hemi crate engines already making happy owners all around.



