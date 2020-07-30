From the Rumor Mill: 2021 Ford Bronco Reservations Topped 230,000 in Two Weeks

More than three years after the Blue Oval confirmed the all-new Bronco, the body-on-frame SUV finally made its debut on July 14th. In only two weeks, rumor has it that Ford received 230,000 reservations for the biggest rival of the Jeep Wrangler.
But is that true? Ford Authority highlights that the whispers on the Internet are unconfirmed, which is why it would be recommended to take those figures with a grain of salt. On the other hand, one thing is certain – the Bronco is overly hyped.
So much waiting, hearsay, spy photos, and leaked details have elevated the Bronco to the hottest automotive subject of 2020 in the United States, and pretty much the same thing happened to the Corvette last year when the midship C8 rolled out. Given that Chevy is already testing the flat-plane crankshaft Z06 on public roads, it’s easy to imagine how Corvette forums and motoring websites will look in 2021.
Turning our attention back to the Bronco, the hype has also affected 3,500 reservations holders. More to the point, those 3,500 who signed up for the First Edition specification. The Ford Motor Company doubled the production run to 7,000 units, and this decision sort of defeats the purpose of getting a First Edition.
Concrete evidence regarding the off-roader’s popularity can also be seen on the automaker’s website where first deliveries have been pushed back from April to June 2021. Ford has also mentioned that “deliveries may extend into the 2022 calendar year due to the high number of reservations.” Given this information, it’s easy to imagine Jeep executives scratching their heads over the Bronco’s success.
On an ending note, Jeep doesn’t need to despair just yet for a particularly simple reason. The reservation consists of a $100 refundable deposit, not a solid commitment translating into a sale. Come December, we’ll find out how many of those 230,000 prospective customers will convert their reservations into orders.
As a brief refresher, the entry-level specification kicks off at $29,995 including the $1,495 destination charge for the two-door model. The Wrangler, by comparison, starts at $28,295 plus $1,495 for the JL Sport before optional extras.
