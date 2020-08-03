2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Based Large SUV Spied With Air Suspension

According to a recent report from The Detroit News, the Jeep brand plans to roll out a larger version of the Grand Cherokee. The yet-to-be-named newcomer – a three-row SUV – will enter production in the first quarter of 2021 as a 2022 model.
Not to be confused with the body-on-frame Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, this fellow has been confirmed two years ago by Fiat Chrysler at the Capital Markets Day conference. The 2018 to 2022 product plan lists the mystery model as an “E-segment three-row SUV” without mentioning the maximum number of seats.
The Honda Pilot is classified as a mid-size SUV although it features a front-wheel-drive platform, and at most, it offers seating for eight people. The same can be said about the Chevrolet Traverse, although General Motors has blurred the line between the mid- and full-size segments. Given the footprint of the Jeep, we’re inclined to believe that the bigger brother of the GC WL is treading in full-size territory.
As you can tell from this camouflaged prototype, air suspension is on the menu for the family hauler. Quadra Lift is how Jeep calls the technology in the Grand Cherokee, which offers up to 10.8 inches of ground clearance in the highest setting. Featuring 265/50 Pirelli Scorpion Verde 20-inch tires at every corner, the newcomer appears to ride higher than the Grand Cherokee in Off-Road 2 mode.
The carparazzi estimate a rather impossible ground clearance of 15.22 inches, which is absolutely insane for this type of vehicle and segment. For reference, the four-door Ford Bronco with the Sasquatch Package clears 11.5 inches with 35-inch rubber shoes. Don’t, however, get your hopes too high because these are mere guesstimates.
What’s not so great about this set of spy pics is how careful Jeep has been with camouflaging the undercarriage. What is clear, however, is that the spare tire is mounted between the rerouted exhaust. The short overhang up front should also translate to an impressive departure angle, but that can’t be said about the rear.
