Electric Ram Truck All But Confirmed, But It Will Be a Slow Burn

Ford has the F-150, and an all-electric option will be introduced in the nearest of futures as the next step up from the PowerBoost V6 hybrid. General Motors has also confirmed the BET – Battery Electric Truck – for the fall of 2021 on the same platform that underpins the GMC Hummer. The peeps at Fiat Chrysler, however, are still scratching their heads.
Remember when Ram promised to revive the Dakota mid-size pickup? That happened more than two years ago at the Capital Markets Day 2018 where the TRX supertruck was also confirmed.
While we wait for the Rebel-based supercharged dune basher to be revealed late this summer, Ram has acknowledged that electrification isn’t a question of if but of when. “Obviously, pickups are a key franchise for us,” said head honcho Mike Manely, “and we’re not going to sit on the sidelines if there is a danger that our position gets diluted going forward."
Speaking to The Detroit News, chief exec Manley has also let it slip that electrification will be prioritized “if they face deteriorating market share.” That sounds very similar to the cat-and-mouse game played by Jeep and Ford with the Wrangler and Bronco, doesn’t it?
To make a long story short, Jeep teased a 392 HEMI-powered Wrangler right before the grand reveal of the all-new Bronco on July 14th. At the same time, the off-road brand has also confirmed that the 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain option will reach U.S. dealers by year’s end.
Manley has also told The Detroit News that a yet-to-be-named, full-size, three-row SUV from the Jeep brand will access 60 percent of the segment, and it’s set to enter production sometime during the first quarter of 2021. The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are scheduled for the second quarter, and both of them will be manufactured at the Warren truck plant in Michigan.
Although it seems a little late, production of the fifth-generation Grand Cherokee appears to have been delayed to the third quarter of 2021 as a 2022 model. During a Facebook live session, head of design Ralph Gilles confirmed that the WL would be revealed by the end of 2020.
While we wait for the Rebel-based supercharged dune basher to be revealed late this summer, Ram has acknowledged that electrification isn’t a question of if but of when. “Obviously, pickups are a key franchise for us,” said head honcho Mike Manely, “and we’re not going to sit on the sidelines if there is a danger that our position gets diluted going forward."
Speaking to The Detroit News, chief exec Manley has also let it slip that electrification will be prioritized “if they face deteriorating market share.” That sounds very similar to the cat-and-mouse game played by Jeep and Ford with the Wrangler and Bronco, doesn’t it?
To make a long story short, Jeep teased a 392 HEMI-powered Wrangler right before the grand reveal of the all-new Bronco on July 14th. At the same time, the off-road brand has also confirmed that the 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain option will reach U.S. dealers by year’s end.
Manley has also told The Detroit News that a yet-to-be-named, full-size, three-row SUV from the Jeep brand will access 60 percent of the segment, and it’s set to enter production sometime during the first quarter of 2021. The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are scheduled for the second quarter, and both of them will be manufactured at the Warren truck plant in Michigan.
Although it seems a little late, production of the fifth-generation Grand Cherokee appears to have been delayed to the third quarter of 2021 as a 2022 model. During a Facebook live session, head of design Ralph Gilles confirmed that the WL would be revealed by the end of 2020.