Chevrolet "BET Truck" Promises More Than 400 Miles of Electric Driving Range

As you all know, General Motors is pushing hard to electrify each and every single one of its brands. These efforts won’t go unnoticed, not when the Hummer is coming back under the GMC umbrella as an electric pickup truck with 11,500 pound-feet of torque and three seconds to 60 mph.
General Motors, however, won’t ignore the lower end of the spectrum. Buick is going to add two utility vehicles – a CUV and an SUV – and Chevrolet will roll out the Bolt EUV and a mid-size sport utility vehicle “targeted to U.S. customers who are looking for an electric option in this segment.”
The biggest bet, however, is the Chevrolet “BET Truck” as it’s called in the 2019 Sustainability Report. The battery-electric pickup will be the golden bowtie’s first full-size workhorse to rely on all-electric propulsion, and from that very report, we have also been promised 400-plus miles of range on a single charge (more than 643 kilometers).
The Ultium battery family – which features high-nickel and low-cobalt content – has already been detailed with capacities from 50 to 200 kWh. The yet-to-be-named pickup truck may utilize the largest pack of them all given the full-size footprint, and obviously, charging will be impressive as well.
Level 2 and DC fast-charging have been confirmed for Ultium-equipped models, translating to “over 100 miles of range in 10 minutes.” The American automaker’s EV strategy also includes front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive applications for the BEV3 platform, but at the present moment, it’s not known what vehicle architecture will be utilized for the Chevy and Hummer trucks.
The platform is reportedly called BT1 after the T1 architecture of the Silverado and Sierra, suggesting some kind of relation between them. What we do know is that GM president Mark Reuss mentioned a truck-specific platform with a skateboard-like chassis that integrates the batteries and e-motors.
The skateboard chassis may be associated with Rivian nowadays, but General Motors would like you to remember that the Autonomy concept car rolled out in 2002 with this trailblazing design. Unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show but mostly forgotten today, the Autonomy features drive-by-wire controls for the steering and braking, plenty of modularity, and a 6.0-inch-thick floor.
The biggest bet, however, is the Chevrolet “BET Truck” as it’s called in the 2019 Sustainability Report. The battery-electric pickup will be the golden bowtie’s first full-size workhorse to rely on all-electric propulsion, and from that very report, we have also been promised 400-plus miles of range on a single charge (more than 643 kilometers).
The Ultium battery family – which features high-nickel and low-cobalt content – has already been detailed with capacities from 50 to 200 kWh. The yet-to-be-named pickup truck may utilize the largest pack of them all given the full-size footprint, and obviously, charging will be impressive as well.
Level 2 and DC fast-charging have been confirmed for Ultium-equipped models, translating to “over 100 miles of range in 10 minutes.” The American automaker’s EV strategy also includes front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive applications for the BEV3 platform, but at the present moment, it’s not known what vehicle architecture will be utilized for the Chevy and Hummer trucks.
The platform is reportedly called BT1 after the T1 architecture of the Silverado and Sierra, suggesting some kind of relation between them. What we do know is that GM president Mark Reuss mentioned a truck-specific platform with a skateboard-like chassis that integrates the batteries and e-motors.
The skateboard chassis may be associated with Rivian nowadays, but General Motors would like you to remember that the Autonomy concept car rolled out in 2002 with this trailblazing design. Unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show but mostly forgotten today, the Autonomy features drive-by-wire controls for the steering and braking, plenty of modularity, and a 6.0-inch-thick floor.