Lamborghini Aventador Successor Spotted as Test Mule, No Supercapacitor Coming

I'll always remember the Lamborghini Aventador as the only car whose launch control managed to scare our photographer standing outside the vehicle to the point where he left his post. And that was the "base" model, with so many extra-spicy derivatives having arrived meanwhile. And now that the time has come to think of the Aventador's replacement, we can show you what we expect to be spy images.
The photos surfaced on Instagram (check out the post below), being published by fan page Lamborghini Dutch, which often showcases standout configurations spotted in the real world. However, the page credits a certain Jasper van Toorenburg for the pics.
Judging by what we can see in these images, as well as by the fact that the latest rumors talk about Sant'Agata Bolognese set to introduce the successor of the Aventador in 2024 at the latest, it seems like we're dealing with a test mule here.
The hypothesis revolves around a modified Aventador body concealing the tech of the next-gen model. This would explain the custom look of the supercar, which seems to sit halfway between the chiseled factory appearance and all-out aftermarket styling.
Interestingly, the supposed test vehicle appears to be in the company of at least another Lamborghini, so perhaps this was photographed inside an official location.
As for what type of tech this vehicle is testing, we should see the newcomer featuring a hybrid powertrain - even with Lamborghini being a low-volume automaker, it still has certain emission standards to meet, which is why the gas-electric setup for a core model like the one we're discussing here seems inevitable.
Nevertheless, as Giovanni Perosino, Lamborghini's chief commercial officer, recently explained to Motor Trend, the rumors about the Aventador successor relying on supercapacitor technology, as is the case with the Terzo Millennio concept and the Sian/Sian Roadster few-offs, are false.
The executive pointed out that the said tech, which allows the same rate of charging and discharging the system, but comes with limited energy storage capacity, is more suitable for sudden acceleration episodes rather than frequent vehicle use on the road.
As such, the upcoming model will use more conventional battery technology, namely a battery pack that will allow for more electrical assistance to be offered while driving.
And while the added weight of such hardware can be a concern, we need to keep in mind that its introduction will allow the company to keep the V12 alive - the executive made it clear that this configuration is a value the Raging Bull strives to preserve.
