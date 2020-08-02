Lamborghini Aventador Successor Spotted as Test Mule, No Supercapacitor Coming

View this post on Instagram

Lamborghini Aventador S ..... ? Wowww what do we have here? Evo or testmule for the new Lambo? Color : Verde Ithaca #verdeithaca Source : @jaspervantoorenburg #lamborghinisecret #newlamborghini #lamborghini #santagata #bolognese #lamborghinitestmule #lamborghinispecialedition #secretspot #greenlambo #greenlamborghini #greenaventador #aventador #aventadors #aventadorsvj #svj #lamborghini_dutch #summer2020 #lamborghinifactory #lamborghiniitaly #automobililamborghini #testmule #aventadorsevo #greenaventador

A post shared by Lamborghini_Dutch 💯🅾 (@lamborghini_dutch) on Aug 1, 2020 at 7:42am PDT