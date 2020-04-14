Brand New Ram 1500 and Jeep Compass, 400K of Them, Recalled by FCA

The Angell e-Bike Is Light as a Feather but Incredibly Smart

So far, this year, American car group FCA has steered clear of major recall announcements. The most comprehensive one to date in 2020 was announced in March , and involved just a little over 33,000 Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators. 10 photos



We’re talking about exactly 425,588 off-roaders and pickups affected by a problem with a windshield-wiper fastener. More precisely, the said fastener, which is intended to connect windshield-wiper arms, may not be sufficiently secured to perform its task.



An additional number of vehicles are also being recalled in Canada, Mexico, and several other markets outside the North American continent.



FCA found the fault during a warranty data review, and warns that if this is the case in the said cars, the wiper-arm movement will be affected, and so will visibility.



According to the carmaker, the affected cars are 2019 and 2020 model years



“FCA will begin contacting customers later this month; service - which will be provided free of charge - will be immediately available upon notification,” FCA said in a statement. “Customers are advised to contact dealers if their wipers do not sufficiently clear their windshields, or wiper arms do not return to the “rest” position after deactivation.”



According to the carmaker, the affected cars are 2019 and 2020 model years Jeep Compass, and 2019 and 2020 Ram 1500 Classic and Ram 1500 pickups. All cars were produced before March 3, 2020.

This is FCA's biggest recall so far in 2020. The number of cars recalled is even higher than that of another recall champion of America, Ford. The Blue Oval called back a quarter of a million Fiesta, Fusion and MKZ models in March, and an additional 70,000 cars in April, this time the Ranger and the Expedition, including versions fitted with the police package.

