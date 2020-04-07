Ford Recalls Police Package SUVs, Pickups to Stop Them from Rolling Away

If you feel like there’s something familiar about Ford recalling some cars because they are prone to rolling away on their own, you are right. This is an issue that has plagued Ford cars for several years now, and there seems to be no end in sight.
Back in 2018, Ford announced it needs over half a million of its cars to go back to dealers and have a shifter cable bushing replaced, otherwise it could detach from the transmission, allowing the vehicles to be in a different gear than the gear shift position selected by the driver. Most of the affected cars were Fusion and Escape.
In 2019, the same problem struck again, and another quarter of a million Fusions were included in a new recall action.
Come 2020, another transmission cable issue affects more Ford vehicles. This time it’s not a bushing to blame, but a possibly improperly seated clip that locks the gearshift cable to the transmission. Even if the cause is different, the results are the same: when the driver moves the shifter to Park, the transmission gear may not actually be in that position, and cars could roll away.
“If the parking brake is not applied in those cases, the vehicle could move unintentionally, increasing the risk of injury or crash,” says the Blue Oval in a statement.
This problem affects nearly 70,000 vehicles sold in North America. They include 2020 Ford Ranger and 2020 F-150, but also 2020 Expedition vehicles with the police package. All are equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission, and have been manufactured this year in Michigan, Kansas and Kentucky.
According to Ford, so far no incidents were reported that can be blamed on this condition. Once the cars reach dealers, the shift cable locking clip will be inspected and properly seated. Ford’s reference number for the recall is 20S18.
