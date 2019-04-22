autoevolution

Dodge Recalls 300,000 Dart Sedans for Shift Cable Issues

22 Apr 2019, 8:55 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Recalls
One of the lesser-known sedans still on public roads, the Dodge Dart, is being recalled in large numbers by FCA due to a problem with the shift-cable bushings.
15 photos
2016 Dodge Dart2016 Dodge Dart2016 Dodge Dart2016 Dodge Dart2016 Dodge Dart2016 Dodge Dart2016 Dodge Dart2016 Dodge Dart2016 Dodge Dart2016 Dodge Dart2016 Dodge Dart2016 Dodge Dart2016 Dodge Dart2016 Dodge Dart
According to a notice issued this weekend by the American carmaker, this particular part fitted in the Darts is prone to degradation after prolonged exposure to high ambient heat and humidity.

Should such severe degradation occur, the drivers will be in the impossibility of shifting gears, says FCA, but that can also result in the car rolling away when parked.

FCA says it is not aware of any injuries or collisions resulting from this issue but does warn Dart owners to shut off the engine and to engage the parking brake when exiting the vehicle.

The recall targets Dart sedans manufactured between 2013 and 2016 and equipped with automatic transmissions. There are in all 298,439 vehicles affected in the U.S, Canada, and Mexico, all of which will be repaired free of charge.

“FCA will advise customers when they may schedule service, which will be provided free of charge. In the interim, those with questions or concerns may contact their dealers or call the FCA US Recall Information Center at (800) 853-1403,” the carmaker says.

Having made its debut in 2012 as a revival of a name used back in the 1960s and 1970s, the Dart was a short-lived nameplate in the FCA lineup The model was discontinued in 2016 as it became obvious that the glory days of the sedan has pretty ended and crossovers and SUVs were taking over.

While in production, the Dart was far from being a trendsetter. The record year for the nameplate was 2015, when 87,000 Darts were sold. A simple calculus of the sales numbers shows the current recall affects nearly all of the cars produced under this name.
Dodge Dart FCA recall shift-cable bushings
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Latest car models:
Pininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryPolestar Polestar 2Polestar Polestar 2 CompactKarma Revero GTKarma Revero GT LuxuryRENAULT City K-ZERENAULT City K-ZE Medium SUVTOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US)TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US) SmallAll car models  
 
 