Blue Origin to Test Rocket Engines at Former Saturn V Testing Site

5 Dodge Dart to Get 9-Speed Auto, SRT Variant in 2016

4 Chrysler 200 and Dodge Dart to Be Discontinued Within 18 Months

3 2016 Dodge Dart Introduced, It’s $1,400 Cheaper than the 2015 Model Year

2 Fiat Chrysler Will End Car Production In USA To Focus On SUVs And Trucks

1 Sergio Marchionne Slams Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 As Bad Investments

More on this:

Dodge Recalls 300,000 Dart Sedans for Shift Cable Issues

One of the lesser-known sedans still on public roads, the Dodge Dart, is being recalled in large numbers by FCA due to a problem with the shift-cable bushings. 15 photos



Should such severe degradation occur, the drivers will be in the impossibility of shifting gears, says FCA, but that can also result in the car rolling away when parked.



FCA says it is not aware of any injuries or collisions resulting from this issue but does warn Dart owners to shut off the engine and to engage the parking brake when exiting the vehicle.



The recall targets Dart sedans manufactured between 2013 and 2016 and equipped with automatic transmissions. There are in all 298,439 vehicles affected in the U.S, Canada, and Mexico, all of which will be repaired free of charge.



“FCA will advise customers when they may schedule service, which will be provided free of charge. In the interim, those with questions or concerns may contact their dealers or call the FCA US Recall Information Center at (800) 853-1403,” the carmaker says.



Having made its debut in 2012 as a revival of a name used back in the 1960s and 1970s, the Dart was a short-lived nameplate in the FCA lineup The model was discontinued in 2016 as it became obvious that the glory days of the sedan has pretty ended and crossovers and SUVs were taking over.



While in production, the According to a notice issued this weekend by the American carmaker, this particular part fitted in the Darts is prone to degradation after prolonged exposure to high ambient heat and humidity.Should such severe degradation occur, the drivers will be in the impossibility of shifting gears, says FCA, but that can also result in the car rolling away when parked.FCA says it is not aware of any injuries or collisions resulting from this issue but does warn Dart owners to shut off the engine and to engage the parking brake when exiting the vehicle.The recall targets Dart sedans manufactured between 2013 and 2016 and equipped with automatic transmissions. There are in all 298,439 vehicles affected in the U.S, Canada, and Mexico, all of which will be repaired free of charge.“FCA will advise customers when they may schedule service, which will be provided free of charge. In the interim, those with questions or concerns may contact their dealers or call the FCA US Recall Information Center at (800) 853-1403,” the carmaker says.Having made its debut in 2012 as a revival of a name used back in the 1960s and 1970s, the Dart was a short-lived nameplate in the FCA lineup The model was discontinued in 2016 as it became obvious that the glory days of the sedan has pretty ended and crossovers and SUVs were taking over.While in production, the Dart was far from being a trendsetter. The record year for the nameplate was 2015, when 87,000 Darts were sold. A simple calculus of the sales numbers shows the current recall affects nearly all of the cars produced under this name.

load press release