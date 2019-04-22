MINI John Cooper Works GP vs. BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Nurburgring Chase Is Lit

5 McLaren Senna vs. Ferrari 488 Pista Nurburgring Chase Is Amazing

The upcoming MINI John Cooper Works GP and BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe might seem as further apart as possible, but the two actually have quite a few things in common. 5 photos



Follow the general trend of the industry, the compact and the coupe have grown quite a lot compared to the originals. For the British hatchback, the BMW FWD -based platform means leaving behind the direct, mechanical feeling found in its family tree, while the said transformation means the 8er is a two-ton toy.



Fortunately, though, BMW has injected a ton of steroids into both models. For the four-door coupe, this led to the stunning



As for the MINI John Cooper Works GP, the smaller footprint of the car means the pumped-up muscles are even more visible. Heck, the homonymous



And, as the production aero lurking under that wrap shows, quite a lot of the body madness has been maintained, with the list being led by those uber-flared wheel arches.



On the firepower front, the MINI JCW GP is expected to borrow the turbo-four of its BMW X2 M35i platform mate, so the spicy compact could go all the way to 300 ponies.



Will, the JCW GP also borrow the said BMW's all-wheel-drive? Well, family test chase aside, the spy video below is focused on the MINI and it does look like the hot hatch handles Green Hell corners with the nonchalance of an all-paw machine.



Then again, AWD would only make the scales even angrier, while standing in between this MINI and the FWD production car Ring lap record of the Honda Civic Type R.



