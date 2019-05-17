600,000 Ram Pickups and Chrysler Pacifica Recalled by FCA

American car company FCA announced on Friday (May 17) the recall of over half a million cars from two of its brands, making for one of the biggest such actions in an already busy recall year for the carmaker

In these pickups, FCA found that a small shared component in the power locking mechanisms in the tailgates may break over time, potentially leading to the tailgate to unlatch.



“The redesigned-for-2019 Ram 1500 is not affected. Its tailgate mechanism features a new design that delivers enhanced functionality, such as lift-assist. Trucks equipped with manual tailgate locks also are excluded,” says FCA in a statement.



Separately, 198,731



Problems might arise because of a potential issue with a wiring harness in the battery assembly. This component may be contaminated with sealer, leading to interruptions in the electrical circuit and subsequent loss of power steering or stalling.



FCA claims that if a Pacifica stalls as a result of this issue, it can be immediately restarted, and power steering loss does not mean the car’s entire steering capability is gone.



FCA says there have been no injuries or accidents reported as a result of the two problems.



The carmaker said owners of the affected trucks will begin being notified starting later this month. For owners of the Pacifica, the start of the recall campaign has not yet been announced.



