2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee (WL) World Premiere Confirmed for 2020

“If you go by what makes money for the company, it’s hard to ignore the Ram and the Grand Cherokee,” he said to Ram head of design Mark Trostle and guest host Josh Welton. “I love the Grand Cherokee, it has survived so beautifully.”The biggest question mark is the platform of the WL. Camouflaged prototypes feature a larger footprint than the WK2, which is why Jeep is believed to have switched to the Giorgio vehicle architecture of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia. Just like the WK before it, the WK2 comes with a few parts derived from the W166 generation of the Mercedes-Benz GLE (previously known as the M-Class).Having mentioned Alfa Romeo, the Italian automaker prepares to unveil the Giulia GTA next month. The lightened sports sedan is expected with approximately 620 horsepower on deck, leading many to believe than the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine with Ferrari know-how is assisted by some kind of hybrid system.The Jefferson Assembly Plant where the WL will be manufactured has received no fewer than $3 billion for various investments, and the FCA-UAW labor deal confirmed a plug-in hybrid powertrain option for the 2021 calendar year. The contract also mentions a potential workforce increase of 1,100 employees.It’s also worth mentioning that a few secrets of the WL slipped out back in August 2019 in an Instagram post, starting with the start of production in the spring of 2021 . Digital instrument clusters measuring between 7.0 and 10.1 inches, touchscreen infotainment systems of up to 10.1 inches, and a cool-looking rotary shifter inspired by the Ram are some of the highlights to look forward to.It’s believed the Pentastar V6 will soldier on as the entry-level engine option, but if fate smiles upon us, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will treat the WL with an inline-six turbo . Tornado is how it’s called, and output ratings are rumored to range from 360 to more than 500 horsepower.