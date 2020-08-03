2021 Ford Bronco “Build and Price” Will Be Live by September

Debuted more than three years after the official confirmation, the all-new Bronco still has plenty of secrets kept under lock and key. By September, however, we’ll finally know how much the Sasquatch Package actually costs.
Mike Levine, product communications manager at Ford in North America, confirmed that both the online configurator and pricing for optional extras would go live by then. “My bad if that came off as confusing,” said the official on Twitter. Ordering, however, will have to wait until the month of December.
It’ll be a slow burn, though, because Ford has pushed back deliveries from April to June 2021. Some customers can expect their orders to be delayed to the 2022 calendar year, which is absolutely nuts when you think about it. Unless the Ford Motor Company speeds up production at the Wayne plant in Michigan, then Jeep is certain to steal some prospective customers away with the Wrangler.
Another issue of the Bronco is… wait for it… the Sasquatch Package. When asked on Twitter if the off-road upgrades can be paired with the seven-speed manual transmission, mister Levine couldn’t do better than reply “we’re listening.” Jeep, on the other hand, offers a good ol’ stick shift in the Wrangler Rubicon.
“We definitely need a Sasquatch Package with the manual,” said a fellow follower, and that’s obviously a must-have for many two-door buyers. As ever, there are no plans of pairing the stick shift with the optional 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6.
The most potent engine available comes exclusively with the 10-speed automatic transmission from the Ranger mid-size pickup truck, the 10R80 that rolled for the 2017 model year in the F-150. General Motors also uses this tranny in quite a few cars, trucks, and SUVs, including the Camaro, Suburban, and Escalade.
Regardless of body style, the mid-size Bronco is available in six trim levels. The Base – which starts at $29,995 – can be spruced up with the Sasquatch Package but Ford hasn’t confirmed the pricing of the 10-speed automatic tranny thus far either.
