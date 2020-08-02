1976 Ford Bronco Restomod Packs Jasper 302 Crate Engine, Bilstein Shocks

Get the Reindeer Ready Because Santa’s Got Himself an Audi Sledge

Love it or hate it, the original Bronco is a collectible that goes for ridiculous prices on the second-hand market. This 1976 model, which is not that extensive of a restomod, is offered at $89,900 by Velocity Restorations 14 photos



The question is, what do you get for your money? As opposed to



“Unique inside and out” according to the selling vendor, the off-roader in the photo gallery is finished in blue and white and flaunts 17-inch Mickey Thompson Classic II wheels. A set of T/A KO2s wraps all four corners, and the suspension system benefits from a 2.5-inch lift with Bilstein shock absorbers.



Heavy-duty leaf springs with half-inch u-bolts, super shackles, an AGR steering box, adjustable track bar, polyurethane body bushings, and drop brackets for the stock radius arms are also befitting of mention. On the subject of hardware, Velocity Restorations further mentions a Dana 20 transfer case with twin stick shifters, fuel injection, power brakes, a three-core radiator, full-size aluminum fan shroud with a 16-inch electric cooling fan, as well as a 23-gallon fuel tank.



The Five-Oh engine breathes out through a true dual exhaust, and the V8 soundtrack can be complemented with your favorite MP3s through Bluetooth by the Pioneer single-DIN head unit. Speaking of the interior, both the steering column and wheel are brushed aluminum while the instrument cluster comes courtesy of Dakota Digital. The paint-matched interior bed liner and rubber rear floor liner pretty much sum up this tasteful restomod. Read that again, then remember what Ford is charging for the 2021 Bronco . With all the bells and whistles, the two-door First Edition starts at $59,305 plus $1,495 for the destination charge. Quite a gap, but then again, the oldtimer has something the newcomer can only dream of - a good ol’ V8 engine.The question is, what do you get for your money? As opposed to the supercar-priced example we’ve talked about yesterday, this one is all motor. The 5.0-liter Jasper, however, is adequately potent despite being naturally aspirated, and the suck-squeeze-bang-blow is sent to a C4 automatic tranny.“Unique inside and out” according to the selling vendor, the off-roader in the photo gallery is finished in blue and white and flaunts 17-inch Mickey Thompson Classic II wheels. A set of T/A KO2s wraps all four corners, and the suspension system benefits from a 2.5-inch lift with Bilstein shock absorbers.Heavy-duty leaf springs with half-inch u-bolts, super shackles, an AGR steering box, adjustable track bar, polyurethane body bushings, and drop brackets for the stock radius arms are also befitting of mention. On the subject of hardware, Velocity Restorations further mentions a Dana 20 transfer case with twin stick shifters, fuel injection, power brakes, a three-core radiator, full-size aluminum fan shroud with a 16-inch electric cooling fan, as well as a 23-gallon fuel tank.The Five-Oh engine breathes out through a true dual exhaust, and the V8 soundtrack can be complemented with your favorite MP3s through Bluetooth by the Pioneer single-DIN head unit. Speaking of the interior, both the steering column and wheel are brushed aluminum while the instrument cluster comes courtesy of Dakota Digital. The paint-matched interior bed liner and rubber rear floor liner pretty much sum up this tasteful restomod.

