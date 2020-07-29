Ford Bronco Will Never Get Lost in the Wild, to Have Telenav and SYNC 4

Don’t you just hate it when your cell coverage fails and you’re left stranded, with no idea where you are? Well, if you plan on buying one of those new Broncos everyone is talking about, that will never happen to you.
As one of the most advanced infotainment platforms on the market (kind of, as for now it's only available on the Mustang Mach-E), Ford’s SYNC 4 is getting a boost with the integration of a Telenav solution. That means the system is going hybrid and, besides the usual tasks it could perform, it can now store maps to allow drivers to continue on their route regardless of cell coverage. But that’s not all it can do.
This enhanced SYNC 4 will be made available on the hottest new Ford products, the new F-150, and the Bronco family.
First, the navigation system includes specialized routing options. That means directions are given based on the dimensions of the trailer, for instance, and the system eliminates routes that have sharp turns, narrow bridges and low overpasses.
Also, the best off-road courses in a given area are included in the nav system, and more would be added in time, Ford promises.
“Customers want connected vehicle technologies to work more like smartphones with real-time, personalized services – and that is exactly what we are offering with Ford SYNC 4 innovations such as Telenav’s navigation system,” said in a statement Gary Jablonski, manager, Ford Connected Vehicle Infotainment Systems.
“F-150 and Bronco drivers now can get richer, quicker location search results, tow more confidently with custom routes and keep following off-road trail maps where other navigation systems go dark when cell coverage ends.”
The American carmaker did not mention anything about pricing for the system or whether it would be offered as standard or as an option. At the time of this writing, the Bronco First Edition is listed on Ford’s website as being available with SYNC 3, so there’s no telling when the new one will become available either.
