The Hype Is Real: 2021 Ford Bronco Pickup Truck Rendered Again

Jeep has the Gladiator Rubicon, Chevrolet has the Colorado ZR2, and that’s about it for off-road pickup trucks in the mid-size segment in the United States. For some reason or another, Ford didn’t modify the Ranger Raptor for this market, but going forward, the next generation is expected to be sold stateside as well.
Joined at the hip to the 2022 Ranger redesign, the all-new Bronco is also likely to add a third body style in the guise of a pickup truck. Not a Raptor per se, but something that would pose a problem to the Rubicon and ‘Rado ZR2.
At the beginning of July, consumer marketing manager Mark Grueber let it slip that the Bronco sub-brand will welcome new models as per consumer demand. Considering that the Bronco Sport serves as the unibody crossover of the family and the mid-size Bronco rivals the Wrangler, a pickup truck is very likely.
Rendered time and again by too many pixel artists to mention, the off-roader with a bed out back returns this time around with beadlock wheels, big tires and fender flares, as well as a white top over a retro-inspired color for the body. Coming courtesy of Facebook user Dorian Jurczak from the Ford Bronco 2021 group, this speculative rendering can be attributed to Instagram user gaz21p from Moscow, Russia.
As with every other pickup with off-road chops, there’s only one area that hinders the Bronco truck’s performance on the trail. The departure angle, to be more precise, isn’t as good as that of the two-door version of the Bronco.
Take, for instance, the Wrangler and Gladiator in Rubicon flavor. There’s a bit of a difference between 37 and 26 degrees, but looking at the bigger picture, the Gladiator Rubicon fares better than the 23.5 degrees promised by the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 with the Bison upgrade, Crew Cab, and the short box.
As to when we’ll get to see the Bronco pickup – if it will ever happen – “sources” suggest a mid-2024 arrival for the 2025 model year. Those same sources told Automobile Mag that Ford is trying to move that date forward.
