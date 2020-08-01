I Nova Yacht Just Got a $4 Million Price Drop - Got $23.5 Million?

1978 Ford Bronco With Coyote V8 and Whipple Supercharger Costs Supercar Money

So you thought that $60k is a lot for a First Edition of the all-new Bronco ? The restomodding scene can do much better, and this 1978 model is the perfect example in this regard. Believe it or not, the Gen 2 off-roader costs almost as much as a brand-new Lamborghini Huracan Evo. 35 photos



A six-speed automatic in the form of the Ford 6R80 sends the goodies to a 9-inch rear axle and a Dana 44 up front with 4.30 gears for both ends. The transfer case is an Atlas II, and stopping power comes courtesy of Wilwood six- and four-piston brake calipers.



The custom-built power steering box is complemented by a rear sway bar, a Torque Tamer traction bar, Bilstein shocks at all four corners, an adjustable track bar, and extended long-travel radius arms. Given the suck-squeeze-bang-blow under the hood, the engine as well as the transmission feature coolers with electric fans. Of course, the driveshafts have been upgraded to handle the sheer amount of torque.



The all-original body is now finished in red and white, and the headlights have been swapped for LEDs from the J.W. Speaker brand. Mickey Thompson 17-inch polished wheels round off the build nicely, wrapped in BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 35-inch rubber shoes. The question is, what do you get for $259,000 in addition to classy looks? As the headline implies, the list of mods opens with a 5.0-liter Coyote and a Whipple supercharger. The force-fed V8 develops 700-plus horsepower, and go-faster hardware also includes custom headers, a stainless exhaust system, and Magnaflow mufflers.Offered by Velocity Restorations , the one-of-a-kind build started off with a Ranger XLT but it’s much plusher than the bone-stock specification thanks to Hydes leather, handcrafted carpeting with German velour, and a custom center console with a Qi wireless charger for your smartphone. Dakota Digital gauges, a tilt steering column, air conditioning, and a Retrosound radio are featured as well, and your MP3s are played through no fewer than four hi-fi speakers from Kicker.A six-speed automatic in the form of the Ford 6R80 sends the goodies to a 9-inch rear axle and a Dana 44 up front with 4.30 gears for both ends. The transfer case is an Atlas II, and stopping power comes courtesy of Wilwood six- and four-piston brake calipers.The custom-built power steering box is complemented by a rear sway bar, a Torque Tamer traction bar, Bilstein shocks at all four corners, an adjustable track bar, and extended long-travel radius arms. Given the suck-squeeze-bang-blow under the hood, the engine as well as the transmission feature coolers with electric fans. Of course, the driveshafts have been upgraded to handle the sheer amount of torque.The all-original body is now finished in red and white, and the headlights have been swapped for LEDs from the J.W. Speaker brand. Mickey Thompson 17-inch polished wheels round off the build nicely, wrapped in BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 35-inch rubber shoes.

