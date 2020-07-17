2021 Ford Bronco Video Details Two-Door Sasquatch Package Up Close and Personal

1966 Ford Bronco Heritage By Galpin Auto Sports Is Still Cooler Than the New One

You’ve seen the photos, you’ve seen the videos, and you may have glossed over the specifications of the all-new Bronco . However, it’s high time to take a look – up close and personal – at what makes the mid-size SUV so good. 60 photos



In addition to being wider and taller than the Jeep Wrangler in Rubicon attire, the Bronco is a faithful reinterpretation of the original from the ‘60s. Only one Blue Oval badge is featured – on the tailgate to be more precise – and that’s because Bronco is a Ford Motor Company sub-brand just like the ‘Stang.



The underbody footage gives us a glimpse of the independent front suspension with loads of articulation to be used off the beaten path, bash plates, Bilstein shock absorbers, and locking axles. At 35 inches, the Goodyear Wrangler Territory tires of the Sasquatch Package also happen to be the tallest rubber shoes in the segment.



Out the back, the bumper is made of plastic instead of steel as you’d expect from an off-road warrior. Opening the tailgate further reveals quite a limited amount of cargo area, and the two-door body style doesn’t have enough space to carry the removable doors. The four-door model, however, can carry all four.



On the upside, you’ll find all the essential tools you’ll need under the trunk floor, jack included. An air compressor also appears to fit there, as well as a tire pressure gauge that should come in handy when you’re adventuring off-road.



Sitting in the driver’s seat, Sofyan appears to be a lot more comfortable than in



Last, but certainly not least, take a look at the central infotainment system. That may be the smallest touchscreen available – the 8.0-inch SYNC 3 unit – but it doesn’t look cheap at all.



