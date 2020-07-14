2021 Ford Bronco With 2-Inch Suspension Lift Kit Can Accommodate 37-Inch Tires

Have you had enough 2021 Ford Bronco for today? Nobody has, frankly, and the Internet will keep the hype going strong until spring 2021 when production kicks off at the Wayne plant in Michigan where the Blue Oval also makes the Ranger pickup truck.
Remember the press release from our original story on the all-new Bronco? Emphasis on “more than 200 dealer-installable accessories,” of which a 2.0-inch suspension lift kit has been indirectly confirmed by Facebook user Aaron Bambach at the photo shoot of the mid-size SUV.
It remains to be seen if this upgrade is compatible with the Base trim level as well, but fret not. The Ford Motor Company highlights that even the entry-level Bronco – which starts at $28,500 – is “ripe for customization and personalization by a full line of factory-backed accessories.
Better still, you can opt for 35-inch tires and lockers at the front and rear without leveling up to the more expensive Badlands or First Edition but by choosing the Sasquatch Package from the options list.
The production-based prototype in the photo gallery also flaunts 37-inch tires and beadlock wheels, giving the Bronco a more aggressive look over the stock specification. As a brief refresher, the mid-size utility vehicle features 35s for the WildTrak and First Edition as standard while lesser versions flaunt 33s, 32s, and 30s from Goodyear, BF Goodrich, General Tire, and Bridgestone.
The Sasquatch Package is more than just a wheel-tire upgrade, though. This option also includes electronic front and rear locking axles, a final-drive ratio of 4.7 to 1, a 1.2-inch lift kit, larger fender flares, and Bilstein shock absorbers described as heavy-duty units.
The off-road theme continues inside with goodies such as washable floor mats, drain holes, built-in dashboard mounts for smartphones, tablets, and cameras, as well as six upfitter switches. Don’t, however, think that’s all there is to the all-new Ford Bronco.
Probably the biggest surprise as far as the hardware is concerned is the seven-speed manual transmission that comes standard on the Base with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost. Not only does it feature a crawler gear, but the crawl ratio ranges from 79.92 to 94.75 for the electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case and electromechanical option.
