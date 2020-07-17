Screamin‘ Eagle Lowrider Custom Bike Looks So Twisted It Could Hurt Your Back

You’d think even custom bikes have to ensure a comfortable riding position and some degree of safety, both for the rider and its rider. But custom bike building pretty much has no limits when it comes to design, and at times these creations can look even dangerous to ride.
Take the project in the gallery above, for example. It has been designed by a custom shop in Germany that goes by the name of Thunderbike, at a time when the garage celebrated its 25th year on the custom bike making scene.
Simply called the 25th Anniversary bike, it’s an extreme lowrider based on a custom frame made by the Germans – Thunderbike customizes and sells stock Harleys for a living, but it doesn’t shy away from coming up with its own frames on which to slap Harley engines.
In this case, we’re talking about a frame the shop calls Radical Over Curved. It is made from CNC-milled metal, can be fitted with existing Harley engines, and looks extremely uncomfortable to ride on for long stretches.
Then again, this is a show bike, despite hiding a Screamin‘ Eagle 110ci in its middle, which makes it functional too. The engine is good for 100 ps, is controlled via a six-speed gearbox, and breathes through a Vance & Hines exhaust, so it will get you places if you really need to go there riding it.
Built in chopper style, with a 42 degree rake, the bike sticks its slim front wheel (23 inches) way out there, while keeping the massive rear one (21 inches) closer to the rider.
Visually, the build looks dangerously pointy and sharp, especially on its lower part, where a horn-like excrescence sits menacingly. The color scheme chosen for it, the work of Thunderbike’s usual partner Ingo Kruse, kind of tones down the menacing look, though.
As usual, Thunderbike does not say how much the motorcycle cost to make (for reference, the frame alone is worth over 11,000 euros) or what happened to it after it was completed.
