Harley-Davidson TB-1 Superbike Is a Refined Low Rider S

Harley-Davidson describes the present day Low Rider as a “classic American meets cutting-edge performance.” Priced from close to $15,000 for the 2020 model year, it has its share of customers, but it is not exactly a favorite of the custom motorcycle industry. 50 photos



Thunderbike calls this the TB-1 Superbike because they went for a racer-style look for a motorcycle that even if it looks minimalist in stock form, “it may be a bit of a brute.” The shop achieved its goal by fitting a wealth of custom parts, lowering the two-wheeler even further, and applying special paint on it.



Changes are to be seen all around. The motorcycle’s wheels, originally sized 19- and 17-inches front and rear, have been replaced with bigger ones, 21-inch front and 18-inch rear. The difference between the two sizes gives the Low Rider a somewhat swept-back look, as it is getting ready to shoot out into the wild.



The sporty appearance was enhanced with the addition of a front fairing, Hyperpro shock absorbers with height adjustment, and a lowering kit for the fork.



Visually, the shop tried to keep the appearance of the motorcycle as simple as possible, maintaining the engine completely exposed. The bike is wrapped in a complete black paint scheme, with yellow lettering spelling Harley-Davidson, Thunderbike and TB-1 offsetting the dark appearance of the machine.



As usual, Thunderbike does not say how much it cost to put this thing together, but you may get an idea if you hit this link and add the cost of all the parts fitted on the Low Rider. We did and found that the ones listed come close to 3,000 euros (about $3,400).

