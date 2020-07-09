Harley-Davidson Roadracer TB-RR 1 Is a Simple Way to Make a Roadster Special

It Looks Like a Toy for Big Kids but Isn't- The Alinker

We are not being told how much the Over the past few months, as part of our vaious special coverages, we talked aplenty about customized Harley-Davidson motorcycles, with a special focus on the ones made anywhere but in America. We found one particular shop in Germany specifically proficient in taking Milwaukee machines to whole new levels, both in terms of design and performance, and in terms of the sheer number of builds they performed over the past 25 years.Generally, their builds are focused on making the bikes look unique. From time to time though, Thunderbike, as the garage is called, is choosing to be a bit more radical, and tries to chance some bike’s purpose either by going full custom frame or going for serious changes to an existing one.The build in the gallery above takes a more toned-dwon approach. Originally a XL1200CX Roadster, it has been tuned with the goal of finding out if a “Sportster have true Racer genes.”Unlike most of the builds handled by the Germans, this one here required far fewer major custom parts, but the result is equally as pleasing as the one achieved with heavily modified machines, who are transplanted 20+ new pieces of hardware. The overall shape of the motorcycle has been retained, but subtly enhanced with the deployment of things like custom handlebar, foot peg, or rear foot controls. The grips and mirrors are new too, and so are the front and rear turn signals.The biggest and most notable visual modification is the addition of a custom front fairing that gives the model a more cafe-racer inspired look than what Harley manages to offer on a stock motorcycle.Mechanically, the hardware that turns the bike into a more determined racer is made up of the Zard exhaust system, aluminum wheels, thedouble disc brake and the upside-down fork.We are not being told how much the mild customization of this motorcycle is worth.

