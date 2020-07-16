2021 Ford Bronco First Edition Reservations Full for Both Models

The mid-size Bronco and the compact-sized model were available to order in First Edition specification for the first two days since the grand reveal of the off-roading family. 5,500 reservations later, both of them sold out.
As the name implies, First Edition can loosely translate to the best of the best. Slotted above the Wildtrak and Badlands, this specification also happens to cost a lot of money. In the case of the bigger sibling, make that $59,305 and $63,500 depending on the number of doors you want, excluding the $1,495 freight charge.
The Bronco Sport in this flavor is a mind-boggling $38,500 plus destination, and believe it or not, this fellow is the rarest of the lot with 2,000 units planned for production compared to 3,500 for the mid-size Bronco. Care to guess what kind of features come standard? Well, pretty much all of them.
“Built for those who have waited patiently for Bronco’s return to the wild,” the First Edition comes with roof rails, crossbars, the Advanced 4x4 system with Automatic On-Demand Engagement, 360-degree cameras, adaptive cruise control, “additional sound deadening,” and bring-your-own charging ports. The 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 and 10-speed automatic transmission are featured as well.
Key features of the Bronco Sport First Edition include the Advanced 4x4 with the Twin-Clutch Rear Drive Unit and the 2.0-liter EcoBoost. This configuration also translates to better cooling. Moving on, the list further includes Carbonized Gray for the front grille, black Bronco lettering, hood and side decals in Shadow Black, nicer seats and leather, the power moonroof, Safari Style Roof, the Class II Trailer Tow Package with Sway Control, and 235/65R17 rubber.
At the other end of the spectrum, it makes more sense to spend your hard-earned cash on the two-door Bronco Base with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and manual transmission rather than the Bronco Sport Base with the 1.5-liter turbo three-cylinder engine and eight-speed automatic. Even in entry-level spec, the body-on-frame model is extremely capable off the beaten track. The Sasquatch Package that includes 35-inch-tall tires is also worth considering.
The Bronco Sport in this flavor is a mind-boggling $38,500 plus destination, and believe it or not, this fellow is the rarest of the lot with 2,000 units planned for production compared to 3,500 for the mid-size Bronco. Care to guess what kind of features come standard? Well, pretty much all of them.
“Built for those who have waited patiently for Bronco’s return to the wild,” the First Edition comes with roof rails, crossbars, the Advanced 4x4 system with Automatic On-Demand Engagement, 360-degree cameras, adaptive cruise control, “additional sound deadening,” and bring-your-own charging ports. The 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 and 10-speed automatic transmission are featured as well.
Key features of the Bronco Sport First Edition include the Advanced 4x4 with the Twin-Clutch Rear Drive Unit and the 2.0-liter EcoBoost. This configuration also translates to better cooling. Moving on, the list further includes Carbonized Gray for the front grille, black Bronco lettering, hood and side decals in Shadow Black, nicer seats and leather, the power moonroof, Safari Style Roof, the Class II Trailer Tow Package with Sway Control, and 235/65R17 rubber.
At the other end of the spectrum, it makes more sense to spend your hard-earned cash on the two-door Bronco Base with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and manual transmission rather than the Bronco Sport Base with the 1.5-liter turbo three-cylinder engine and eight-speed automatic. Even in entry-level spec, the body-on-frame model is extremely capable off the beaten track. The Sasquatch Package that includes 35-inch-tall tires is also worth considering.