2021 Ford Bronco Price List and Trim Levels: Two-Door Base Spec Costs $29,995

The Bronco Sport can be ordered from $26,660 excluding destination charge, but the Jeep Wrangler’s biggest nemesis isn’t exactly expensive either. As the headline implies, Ford’s new body-on-frame utility vehicle kicks off from less than 30 grand. 44 photos



“Base” is how the entry-level trim is called, and even at this price point, the Ford Motor Company throws in removable roof panels and doors, five G.O.A.T. modes, 16-inch steelies wrapped in 30-inch rubber shoes, SYNC 4 infotainment, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen. The four-cylinder turbo is good for 270 ponies and 310 pound-feet.



Regardless of body style, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 with 310 horsepower and 400 torques is an optional extra for the lower end of the trim level list. The six-cylinder engine is exclusively matched to a 10-speed automatic. The Sasquatch Package is also worthy of note, adding off-road goodies like 17-inch wheels and 35-inch tires.



“Big Bend” is how the second trim is called, and $34,480 buys you larger wheels and tires (17 and 32 inches, respectively), leather on the steering wheel, one more G.O.A.T. mode, and a selection of creature comforts that are totally worth the price.



The “Black Diamond” is next, and the list of upgrades starts with off-road bumpers. Seven driving modes, marine-grade vinyl for the seats, auxiliary switches as you may also find in the Jeep Wrangler, and a rubber floor are offered in exchange for $37,545.



So far so good, but the “Outer Banks” sweetens the deal with fender flares for the 18-inch wheels, body-color door handles, powder-coated tube steps, signature lights, cloth upholstery, and heated seats for the princely sum of $40,450.



The $43,590 “Badlands” is the most off-road capable model in the family as standard, featuring Rock Crawl mode and a stabilizer disconnect feature for the front end. 33-inch tires are also included in the price, along with a powder-coated rear bumper, heavy-duty front bar, and the creature comforts of the Black Diamond.



The trim levels list tops with the $50,370 “WildTrak” that features the six-pot EcoBoost engine as standard. Trail Control, automatic 4x4 engagement, 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory LT tires, carpeted flooring, the Ford Co-Pilot 360 suite, dual-zone climate control, and cool graphics are only a few of the highlights.



But wait, we’re still not done yet! Limited to only 3,500 units and based on the Badlands with the Lux package, the “First Edition” Bronco is literally loaded with all the bells and whistles.



Two-door models start at $29,995 for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, seven-speed manual transmission, and 4x4 system with terrain management. The four-door Bronco is $34,695 and features similar hardware to the more affordable body style.