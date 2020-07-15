Tesla SpaceX Concept Is What Happens When Elon Musk Is Taken Literally

5 Only Pre-Production Ford Sierra RS Cosworth RHD Road Car to Sell at Auction

2 First Modified Ford Bronco Previewed, Check Out the Olympia-Keg Saleen Bronco

1 2021 Ford Bronco Gorgeous Desert Photo Shoot Is Just What the Doctor Prescribed

More on this:

Let's Hope Ford Handles Bronco's Production Better Than Its Reservation Website

As people tuned in for the Monday night digital presentation of the Ford Bronco, some were instantly convinced they needed the all-new SUV in their lives as soon as possible and headed over to the reservations website to secure their place in line. 46 photos



Surprising? Well, it sure did surprise Ford, apparently, but if you look at everything about the rebooted SUV , the high demand makes perfect sense. Sure, some people are calling for a nuclear strike on Ford's headquarters for offering an SUV in 2020 without at least a hybrid powertrain option, and while you can see where they're coming from, it's worth remembering that this is only the beginning. A hybrid Bronco might still be in the cards, as well as many other



If that doesn't bother you, then you should be happy to know the reservations website is now up and running following the surge of users who assaulted the server on Monday night. However, I'd be a little worried if I were one of the who knows how many reservation holders because this suggests that Ford wasn't ready for the demand its new vehicle was met with.



Will this translate into production hiccups and delayed deliveries? Well, this is Ford, not It only cost $100, after all, and the starting price of the Bronco at under $30,000 wasn't too prohibitive either, so why not? "Why not?" was a phrase uttered by a lot of people that night - so many, in fact, that Ford's website that registered the orders for the Bronco crashed. And, according to The Drive , that's how it remained for a hefty chunk of time.Surprising? Well, it sure did surprise Ford, apparently, but if you look at everything about the rebooted, the high demand makes perfect sense. Sure, some people are calling for a nuclear strike on Ford's headquarters for offering an SUV in 2020 without at least a hybrid powertrain option, and while you can see where they're coming from, it's worth remembering that this is only the beginning. A hybrid Bronco might still be in the cards, as well as many other variations of the model.If that doesn't bother you, then you should be happy to know the reservations website is now up and running following the surge of users who assaulted the server on Monday night. However, I'd be a little worried if I were one of the who knows how many reservation holders because this suggests that Ford wasn't ready for the demand its new vehicle was met with.Will this translate into production hiccups and delayed deliveries? Well, this is Ford, not Tesla from three years ago, so the likely answer is "no." The Blue Oval has plenty of time to get everything ready and have the cute and capable SUVs rolling out the assembly line at the required speed to keep everyone happy.