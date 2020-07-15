First Modified Ford Bronco Previewed, Check Out the Olympia-Keg Saleen Bronco

The Hypnosquid Superyacht Makes You Feel at One With the World’s Seas

Ford has not even recovered yet from the tiresome experience of presenting the reinvented Bronco family and already we have the first hot-tuning project. It does not come from your run-of-the mill unknown entity either, as Saleen Automotive is taking charge to harness the Bronco star power into its 302 Mustang and F-150 Sportruck stable. 113 photos



Actually, we can pinpoint them with adequate accuracy (the start of 1970s) thanks to Saleen’s own post on social media – the new configuration is an homage to the "Big Oly Bronco" that brought so much Baja-related wins to legendary driver Parnelli Jones.



So, the Saleen Bronco eschews the massive wing that doubled as a roof for the open-top Bronco – but everything else is appropriately commemorative. Details are still scarce at this point – remember it has not even passed 48 hours since the introduction of the stock Ford Bronco.



Saleen promises it will equip the new Bronco with a wide host of aesthetic enhancements, including numerous in-house body panels and the proper references to Jones’ Big Oly. For starters, the tuner will swap the front bumper for a new one equipped with a carbon fiber skid plate and integrated LED array.



The grille also gets a touch of carbon fiber and a Baja Blue accent. Then it’s time for the stock front and rear fenders to bite the dust in favor of Saleen’s own composite units. Lights are always welcomed in off-road, so the aftermarket expert comes forward with new A-pillar LEDs and a roof-mounted light bar.



Other changes include the use of Saleen’s own modular roof rack on the body-colored removable roof, along with the company’s adjustable rear roof spoiler and brand-new rear bumper and spare tire carrier. We can imagine it might be hard for the



On the other hand, the Saleen S1 has a turbocharged four-pot with 450 hp and 350 lb. ft of twist, so we suggest bringing that one over from China. And fast!



