2021 Ford Bronco Official Photos, Videos, Specifications Finally Revealed

First of all, let’s talk about trim levels. The Base features “absolute essentials” such as easy-to-remove doors and roof and 4x4. The Sasquatch Package is available as an optional extra, adding Goodyear Wrangler Territory LT 35-inch rubber shoes.The Big Bend is next with heated seats, a power inverter, and leather on the steering wheel. Higher still, we have the Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Badlands, WildTrak, and top-of-the-range First Edition. Fully loaded and always up for adventure, the First Edition is limited to 3,500 examples that you can now reserve for $100.Riding on the platform of the next-generation Ranger pickup truck, the mid-sizewith the buckin’ bronco logo will enter production in the spring of 2021. Best-in-class departure and breakover angles (37.2 and 29 degrees) are complemented by an approach angle of 43.2 degrees. Ground clearance is also better than the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, namely 11.6 inches with the 35-inch tires mentioned earlier.Water fording? The Bronco can do that as well, but only if you keep it under 33.5 inches. Thewith G.O.A.T. Modes promises to "go over any terrain" with no fewer than eight settings. These are Sand, Slippery, Sport, Eco, Normal, Mud/Ruts, Rock Crawl, and Baja. These modes vary by trim, as the Ford Motor Company says that the Badlands is the most capable of the lot.Lesser Bronco models come with an electronic two-speed transfer case with shift-on-the-fly technology. Higher up, the "Advanced 4x4 with Automatic On-Demand Engagement" features a two-speed electromechanical transfer case that adds an auto mode for on-demand 2H and 4H. Obviously enough, 4A is designed to continuously vary the power to the front wheels for optimum on-road performance.The 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo is standard with 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, best-in-class figures for this type of engine. As we already knew from countless leaks, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 is optional with segment-leading figures. Look forward to 310 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque.In addition to the 10-speed automatic transmission from the Ranger, the Bronco can be had with a seven-speed manual described as a “6+1 Crawler Gear” by Ford. The stick-shift box with a crawl ratio of 94.75:1 is exclusive to the four-cylinder engine.Be it the two- or four-door body style, the Bronco offers open-air experience in the guise of a soft top, a modular hardtop, or dual tops. The frameless doors are removable too, and all four can be stored in the cargo bay of the four-door Bronco.If we can turn our attention back to the Sasquatch Package for a bit, Ford also offers 17-inch beadlock wheels, front and rear locking differentials, Trail Control, 4.7 gears, high-clearance suspension from Bilstein, and high-clearance fender flares.On that note, please check out the press release below for more information and the following videos to enjoy the all-new Bronco to the fullest.