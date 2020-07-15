2021 Ford Bronco Gorgeous Desert Photo Shoot Is Just What the Doctor Prescribed

The all-new Ford Bronco is still the hot subject of the hour, and it's hard to imagine the model that would be able to steal the limelight from the brilliant modern reinterpretation of the iconic SUV.
Launched yesterday, July 14, after the delay imposed by the unfortunate coincidence of the initial date (July 9 is when arguably the most infamous Bronco passengers of all times, a certain O. J. Simpson, celebrates his birthday), the Bronco turned out to be everything one could have hoped for from a vehicle aimed at an active, adventurous lifestyle.
Between the weight of its name and the excellent job Ford has done with the new model, there's just no way the new Bronco will be anything other than a complete success. The engine lineup may seem a little restrictive to some - with a choice between a 2.3-liter four-cylinder and a 2.7-liter V6, both turbocharged - but the 270 and 310 hp outputs get the job done while other options might be added in the future.
However, the strongest selling point for the Bronco has to be its design, particularly the exterior one. There's nothing wrong with the interior, but it pales in comparison to the beautiful simplicity of the exterior's utilitarianism. Plus, we're not particularly big fans of the two-tone seats or the brown leather.
The exterior, on the other hand, makes the all-new Defender seem like a botched job. The Bronco does a much better job of capturing the spirit of the original model than Land Rover's effort, putting it ahead even before there is any talk of off-roading capabilities. Speaking of which, seeing these two in the wild trying to decide which is the supreme off-road specialist together with a Jeep Wrangler is going to make a great little clip.
For now, though, we're going to have to settle for Alex Bernstein's still images of the new Bronco, and that's not such a bad trade-off. The talented photographer took a series of stunning shots with what looks like the Nevada Desert as the setting, and now I'm stuck in the limbo of deciding which one to use as desktop background.
Between the weight of its name and the excellent job Ford has done with the new model, there's just no way the new Bronco will be anything other than a complete success. The engine lineup may seem a little restrictive to some - with a choice between a 2.3-liter four-cylinder and a 2.7-liter V6, both turbocharged - but the 270 and 310 hp outputs get the job done while other options might be added in the future.
However, the strongest selling point for the Bronco has to be its design, particularly the exterior one. There's nothing wrong with the interior, but it pales in comparison to the beautiful simplicity of the exterior's utilitarianism. Plus, we're not particularly big fans of the two-tone seats or the brown leather.
The exterior, on the other hand, makes the all-new Defender seem like a botched job. The Bronco does a much better job of capturing the spirit of the original model than Land Rover's effort, putting it ahead even before there is any talk of off-roading capabilities. Speaking of which, seeing these two in the wild trying to decide which is the supreme off-road specialist together with a Jeep Wrangler is going to make a great little clip.
For now, though, we're going to have to settle for Alex Bernstein's still images of the new Bronco, and that's not such a bad trade-off. The talented photographer took a series of stunning shots with what looks like the Nevada Desert as the setting, and now I'm stuck in the limbo of deciding which one to use as desktop background.