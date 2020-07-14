There's Only 3 of Them, but Ford Promises a Bronco for Everyone

So, Ford’s timeless Bronco icon is finally back. The Blue Oval spared no expenses in letting everyone in the world know the Jeep Wrangler competitor has been remastered for the 21st century. And, best of all, while there are only three models in the new family, there is a chance everyone will find something to their liking.
The roster of the model – you need to set up a $100 reservation for your spot on the 2021 delivery list – will include the ubiquitous two-door but also the first-ever four-door, and the Bronco Sport. Ford even decided to introduce Bronco as an all-new brand dedicated to the proliferation of SUVs, outdoor adventures, and quintessential off-roading fun.
For the off-roading fun part we have the two- and four-door versions featuring the well-known (thank you Wrangler) snap-on roof elements, as well as removable doors. And owners do not even need to worry about getting lost or not be able to share their new experiences – the company will include a new digital trail mapping feature, as well as a dedicated smartphone app.
If you want the complete off-road picture – with technical specifications and trim levels – we already covered that. What we need to mention here is the level of customization – the 2- and 4-door Broncos can be had from $29,995 (MSRP, includes $1,495 destination and delivery) but with over 200 factory-branded accessories prices can potentially skyrocket at the dealers.
Also, even newbies will be able to control the Ford Bronco when off the beaten paths – experience comes with practice and the new Trail One-Pedal Drive acceleration/braking control system ensures a smooth start for every adventure.
Clearly, the mid-size Broncos are purposely geared towards the off-road aficionados – and we can only imagine how many larger-than-life overlanding memories will be forged while relying on its legendary toughness. Meanwhile, the crossover-infused Bronco Sport is catering to an even more expansive family of clients.
Namely families as well as enthusiasts that love the heritage of the original ‘66 Bronco, but do not necessarily need all the epic capabilities of the fully-fledged Bronco series. Instead, Ford bets on the same styling DNA and spices everything with increased on-road capabilities.
This time around the Bronco Sport only comes with some 100 factory and aftermarket accessories to cover the hauling needs of everything from kayaks, surfboards, skis and camping equipment to a couple of 27.5-inch-wheel mountain bikes (the cargo area is big enough to hold them standing).
Basically, the Bronco Sport joins the series as the family-oriented options, retaining some of the off-road abilities of its bigger brothers and seasoning them up with lots of other goodies. We could mention here the flip-glass rear window, a roof rack designed specifically with overlanding gear in mind or the roster of technologies in the cabin.
In the rugged cockpit everything is covered, from the Sync 3 infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa to the Ford Co-Pilot360 driver-assistance pack. Yep, you can even go as far as to let your new Bronco Sport handle the driving thanks to the company's roster of semi-autonomous safety and convenience systems.
For the off-roading fun part we have the two- and four-door versions featuring the well-known (thank you Wrangler) snap-on roof elements, as well as removable doors. And owners do not even need to worry about getting lost or not be able to share their new experiences – the company will include a new digital trail mapping feature, as well as a dedicated smartphone app.
If you want the complete off-road picture – with technical specifications and trim levels – we already covered that. What we need to mention here is the level of customization – the 2- and 4-door Broncos can be had from $29,995 (MSRP, includes $1,495 destination and delivery) but with over 200 factory-branded accessories prices can potentially skyrocket at the dealers.
Also, even newbies will be able to control the Ford Bronco when off the beaten paths – experience comes with practice and the new Trail One-Pedal Drive acceleration/braking control system ensures a smooth start for every adventure.
Clearly, the mid-size Broncos are purposely geared towards the off-road aficionados – and we can only imagine how many larger-than-life overlanding memories will be forged while relying on its legendary toughness. Meanwhile, the crossover-infused Bronco Sport is catering to an even more expansive family of clients.
Namely families as well as enthusiasts that love the heritage of the original ‘66 Bronco, but do not necessarily need all the epic capabilities of the fully-fledged Bronco series. Instead, Ford bets on the same styling DNA and spices everything with increased on-road capabilities.
This time around the Bronco Sport only comes with some 100 factory and aftermarket accessories to cover the hauling needs of everything from kayaks, surfboards, skis and camping equipment to a couple of 27.5-inch-wheel mountain bikes (the cargo area is big enough to hold them standing).
Basically, the Bronco Sport joins the series as the family-oriented options, retaining some of the off-road abilities of its bigger brothers and seasoning them up with lots of other goodies. We could mention here the flip-glass rear window, a roof rack designed specifically with overlanding gear in mind or the roster of technologies in the cabin.
In the rugged cockpit everything is covered, from the Sync 3 infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa to the Ford Co-Pilot360 driver-assistance pack. Yep, you can even go as far as to let your new Bronco Sport handle the driving thanks to the company's roster of semi-autonomous safety and convenience systems.