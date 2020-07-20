2021 Ford Bronco V8 Swap Incoming, Manual Option "Possible" Too

As it is, the biggest problem of the all-new Bronco is the Sasquatch Package. Opt for those 35-inch tires and electronic-locking axles, and you’re forced to make do with the 10-speed automatic transmission instead of the seven-speed manual with a crawler gear.
Another problem – and it’s not as bad as some make it out to be – is the lack of a V8 engine option. Fret not, however, because the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and 2.7-liter V6 will be joined by the Coyote sometime next year thanks to the Houston, Texas-based company PaxPower.
Specialized in supercharged V8 and PowerStroke turbo diesel conversions for the F-150 Raptor, this tuner can also modify the Ranger to Raptor looks and Focus RS performance. In the case of the Bronco, the Coyote conversion will be available in two very different flavors.
For approximately $30,000 over the donor vehicle, PaxPower told Carscoop that the 5.0-liter engine is good for approximately 400 horsepower. An additional $15,000 treats you to 758 horsepower thanks to a 2.9-liter supercharger. Of course, both options require all of the engine’s auxiliary systems, modules, exhaust, and wiring replaced.
PaxPower says that the N/A and S/C upgrades come with the 10-speed automatic transmission, but a manual is “possible” as well. The first V8-swapped Bronco from the Texan tuner is due to roll out in the second quarter of 2021, and going forward, more upgrades are in the offing.
CarScoops reports “a complete line of suspension, bumper, performance,” and a plethora of other goodies are under development, “as teased in this rendering.” The front bumper sure looks nice, giving the Bronco a better approach angle than the Wrangler-styled stock bumper.
Customers on a lower budget than $30,000 or $45,000 can also settle for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost with 350 horsepower or thereabouts on premium fuel. The 2.7-liter option also has a lot of potential with bigger turbos, better cooling, and a more aggressive mapping of the engine control unit.
