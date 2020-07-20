Vagabund 1972 Honda CB450 Is Here Just for Drool Effect, Not for Sale

One could say that when it comes to custom motorcycles, Americans have Harley, while Europeans have everything else. Sure, there are Harley custom shops in Europe as well, but they are seriously outgunned by the ones handling BMWs, Hondas, Yamahas, you name it.
As part of the various-themed coverages over the past few months here on autoevolution, we talked quite a bit about how this European hunger for non-Harley custom bikes is shaped. And we’ll keep doing it because it seems there are enough bikes out there to keep us interested for a long time to come.
One busy little bee is a shop from Austria called Vagabund. The studio, as it calls itself, has been in business for some time now, and it’s not picky when it comes to the bikes it uses as the base of their projects. It is picky however when it comes to the manufacturing processes, and Vagabund is one of the few currently using 3D printing, for instance, to speed up the build process.
One of the projects they made a while back and is NOT for sale is the V02 in the gallery above. Once a Honda CB450, it got turned into this thing here, a sleeker, shinier and definitely more exciting variant of its former self.
The CB450 was made by Honda between 1965 and 1974, and set itself apart through the use of a partially chromed fuel tank. The original look of the hardware has somewhat been maintained on the V02.
As usual when it comes to Vagabund projects, one of the biggest changes can be seen at the rear, where a full custom frame was welded. It supports, among others, the leather seat, a LED waist light and turn signals.
The engine is the original one offered by Honda, only serviced to run smoothly. That is a 44cc powerplant good for 43 hp and 37 Nm of torque.
Unlike most other Vagabund projects, the V02 is listed on the Austrian’s website as not for sale.
