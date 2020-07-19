2021 Ford Bronco Rocks Manual Transmission, 37-Inch BFG Tires, Method 105 Wheels

That’s right! Customers are required to opt for the 10-speed automatic instead of having the possibility to choose between it and the seven-speed manual with a crawler gear. Given that hardcore off-road enthusiasts prefer to row their own gears, Ford’s decision to stick with the 10R80 is a bit of a disappointment. But can you get around this limitation?
You sure can! A 2.0-inch suspension lift kit has been indirectly confirmed as a dealer-installed accessory, and the aftermarket is certain to follow suit with more affordable alternatives. The Ford-modified Bronco concept in the photo gallery is also wearing Method 105 beadlock wheels wrapped in 37-inch tires. Indeed, those are BF Goodrich mud-terrains instead of Goodyear Wranglers, two inches taller than the LTs in the Sasquatch Package.
If you zoom in on the overhead picture, you’ll also notice that the Badlands-based concept features the manual transmission, not the 10R80. This gets us back to Ford, which has confirmed that reservation holders can change the specifications of their Broncos before the order books open later this year.
In conclusion, Bronco customers who really want the seven-speed manual and supreme off-road capability may want to retract the Sasquatch Package in favor of the upgrades mentioned beforehand. Tire manufacturers offer 37s at decent prices, the lift shouldn’t be too much either, and beadlock-capable wheels in matte black from Method retail from $362.40 per corner. Of course, these upgrades are also compatible with the Sasquatch Package as long as you're happy with the 10-speed automatic transmission.
Oh, and by the way, the Cyber Orange Pearl-painted concept is "a pre-production vehicle that doesn't even have an engine" according to photographer Matt Tierney. "It had an electric motor," he added.
View this post on Instagram
I don’t know enough about the variations of the Bronco trim levels to breakdown exactly what this is, but it seems to be the Sasquatch Package (max off-road) on a fairly high trim level (leather seats), but the 7-speed stick (so, 4-cyl). Of course this was a pre-production vehicle that didn’t even actually have an engine, it had an electric motor to move it around... Shot for @hagerty @ford #bronco #fordbronco #fordbronco2021 #offroad #orv #fourwheeling #4wd #offroadlife úø #americancars #carsofinstagram #instacars #dreamcar #4x4 #4x4life #truckyeah #newbronco
More photos of the Ford Bronco Sasquatch package rocking #MRW105 wheels. If you missed our blog post, read about it...Posted by Method Race Wheels on Saturday, July 18, 2020