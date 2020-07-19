2021 Ford Bronco Rocks Manual Transmission, 37-Inch BFG Tires, Method 105 Wheels

View this post on Instagram

I don’t know enough about the variations of the Bronco trim levels to breakdown exactly what this is, but it seems to be the Sasquatch Package (max off-road) on a fairly high trim level (leather seats), but the 7-speed stick (so, 4-cyl). Of course this was a pre-production vehicle that didn’t even actually have an engine, it had an electric motor to move it around... Shot for @hagerty @ford #bronco #fordbronco #fordbronco2021 #offroad #orv #fourwheeling #4wd #offroadlife úø #americancars #carsofinstagram #instacars #dreamcar #4x4 #4x4life #truckyeah #newbronco

A post shared by Matt Tierney (@matt_tierney53) on Jul 15, 2020 at 7:42pm PDT