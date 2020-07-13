1970 Chevrolet Chevelle "Sexy Sally" Flaunts 22-Inch Wide Tires, 1,200 HP

The second generation of the Chevelle ran from the 1968 model year up to 1972. During its day, Chevy offered engines as large as the big-block 454 with 7.4 liters of displacement. An impressive piece of engineering for its time, the LS5 pales in comparison to the 9.2-liter leviathan of this road-legal drag racer.
Owned by Shawn Robert White, “Sexy Sally” cranks out 900 horsepower on race gas and 1,200 horsepower with nitrous. Built by Beck Racing Engines, the 565-cu.in. big boy is coupled to a very interesting tranny.
The FTI Stage 5 Powerglide can handle 2,000 horsepower, but the most curious thing about this transmission is that you have to shift through the gears manually with the help of not one, not two, but three levers! It’s an insane build, no doubt about that, but the most insane part it out the back.
As the headline implies, Shawn fitted 22-inch tires at the rear. Those are 22 inches in width, to be more precise, and the Mickey Thompson rubber is also 33-inch tall. Of course, the 12-bolt rear end is designed to handle the massive torque of the engine and over-the-top grip of the tires. Underneath the sheet metal, you’ll also find an 8.5-second chassis that’s NHRA compliant to boot.
4.11 gears, a Wavetrac posi-style differential, and two buckets seats are also featured, along with carbon-fiber garnish for the otherwise intact dashboard. Being the strip-slayer it is, the original gauges have been swapped for Auto Meter instrumentation such as the 120-mph speedometer.
You won’t find a back seat in this Chevelle, though. The ginormous wheel tubs and sturdy roll cage take too much space, and after all, what kind of person would agree to ride in the rear of a no-nonsense drag racer?
The owner told AutotopiaLA that his wife named the Chevelle this way because it has a nice ring to it and Sexy Sally matches the SS badging on the fenders. Oh, and by the way, this one-of-a-kind blacktop bruiser is running Lemons headers that cost as much as “10 sets of regular headers.”
