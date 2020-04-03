This GMC-Chevy C-10 Packs 745 RWHP From Hellcat V8 Engine

Before the Silverado entered the scene as the full-size pickup truck line of the Chevrolet brand, General Motors had the C-10 and K-10. Sold under the GMC brand as well and produced over four generations from 1959 to 2002, these workhorses are now perfect for tuning projects that include Hellcat swaps.
“Nonsense! A small-block and a blower should be enough!” The purists may say so, but Jody and his C-10 don’t care about their cries. Featured on Autotopia L.A., the short-bed truck in the following video is a ‘68 with a GMC tailgate and the front from a Chevy. Initially modified with a 6.4-liter HEMI without forced induction, the owner decided to treat himself to 745 RWHP for his 50th birthday.
Jody bought a C-10 and modified it to his liking as a reminder of the olden days when he used to drive a more restrained C-10. The aforementioned rear-wheel horsepower is far from what you get out of a bone-stock Hellcat crate motor, hence the pulley upgrade, bigger injectors, as well as the K&N air filter.
Connected to a six-speed manual transmission from the Challenger and driving the rear wheels, the Hellcat is kept in check by a 9-inch rear end, Wilwood slotted and drilled brake rotors and calipers, adjustable air suspension, and extremely wide tires from Mickey Thompson. But wait, there’s more!
Instead of your typical fuel filler door, Jody cut a hole in the bed, then covered it with a rectangular piece of metal from another C-10 bed that stays in place with the help of four magnets. Also worthy of mentioning, the owner says his restomod is about 800 pounds lighter than a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.
As opposed to the $30,000 Hellephant 426 HEMI crate engine, the Hellcat is almost half the price at $16,000 without the accessory drive. Nevertheless, the level of attention that went into this truck along with all the other mods that Jody made make this C-10 a bit more special than other Hellcat swaps.
