2021 Mercedes S-Class New Infotainment Looks Amazing in Videos

Flying cars haven't been perfected, but interior technology has definitely reached the point of science fiction. Taking us closer to the digital utopia, Mercedes has presented a new MBUX infotainment system that's going into the next-gen S-Class in a few months.
Infotainment systems are never as amazing as manufacturers would lead you to believe. Even in 2020, many companies still offer laggy displays, pointless graphics, and features that generally lag behind what's been on your phone for years. However, the S-Class is the flagship of flagships, a car that's supposed to represent the best Germany can offer.
We've known about this new infotainment system for many months. Initially, we only had glimpses through the windows of test prototypes. However, engineers have stuffed the whole MBUX system inside a little capsule to showcase what's coming.
As predicted, the giant new infotainment sits at an angle on the dash, now separate from the digital driver's display. Mercedes promises pixel perfection, personalized media for every passenger, and an augmented reality head-up display, among the other highlights.
However, we've combed a video from German magazine Auto Bild in search of more juicy features and functions. Designers have reduced the number of buttons by 27%, but they added a fingerprint scanner as you'd find on a tablet. The upside to this is that you can have presets assigned for multiple drivers.
And while the S-Class will lack normal climate control buttons, the digital ones appear to stay on the screen in most menus. As for the steering wheel, it's the same design shown when the E-Class received its mid-life facelift. It's a streamlined design that unfortunately burdens itself with many capacitive buttons.
While the ambient lighting looks straight out of a Tron movie scene, the S-Class will unfortunately still run on electricity. But it will have plenty of hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, and the EQS electric flagship might also have these screens.
