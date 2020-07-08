New Generation MBUX Previews the Interior of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Just as we suspected, the ‘Meet the S-Class DIGITAL: My MBUX’ online event was not just a showcase for the next-generation Mercedes-Benz User Experience infotainment system. More importantly, it provides the first official preview for the all-new 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class interior. The company is using the same recipe for the W223 as it did when presenting the new-generation A-Class.
After months of speculations, spy shots and some teasers from the company itself at least part of the mystery behind the W223 Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been settled. The flagship sedan of the Daimler brand will arrive this fall with an all-new interior that features the latest evolution of the MBUX infotainment system.
Mercedes-Benz is keeping the S-Class relevant during these times by adopting the ‘less is more’ strategy – for example there are up to five large screens (some using OLED technology, three are in the rear) but the number of physical controls has been reduced by 27 compared to the outgoing model.
Also, the “Hey Mercedes” digital virtual assistant can perform some commands – accepting a call or showing the map – without the need for the activation phrase. The German automaker is thinking ahead of time – and enables a new type of authentication feature: alongside the classic PIN the S-Class will be available with a combination of face, voice, and fingerprint recognition.
Also, the MBUX has interior surveillance cameras that keep track of the occupants – if someone exits the car and another vehicle is in the blind spot an ambient-light warning will be triggered to attract the attention. The new S-Class interior setup includes a standard digital instrument cluster for the driver, now with tridimensional effects.
The aforementioned ‘Hey Mercedes’ assistant is also a polyglot, now ready to have natural-language conversations with the people inside in one of its 27 languages in the database. We do not know exactly the diagonal of the massive infotainment system display, but we do know the portrait-style orientation includes the climate control functions at the bottom.
Last, but not least, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will arrive with two types of HUDs – a regular one and the new AR-HUD. The latter projects information onto the road outside directly in the field of view of the driver. The system has an aperture angle of 10 degrees horizontal and 5 degrees vertical, and can project the colored information, virtually, up to 10 meters ahead.
Mercedes-Benz is keeping the S-Class relevant during these times by adopting the ‘less is more’ strategy – for example there are up to five large screens (some using OLED technology, three are in the rear) but the number of physical controls has been reduced by 27 compared to the outgoing model.
Also, the “Hey Mercedes” digital virtual assistant can perform some commands – accepting a call or showing the map – without the need for the activation phrase. The German automaker is thinking ahead of time – and enables a new type of authentication feature: alongside the classic PIN the S-Class will be available with a combination of face, voice, and fingerprint recognition.
Also, the MBUX has interior surveillance cameras that keep track of the occupants – if someone exits the car and another vehicle is in the blind spot an ambient-light warning will be triggered to attract the attention. The new S-Class interior setup includes a standard digital instrument cluster for the driver, now with tridimensional effects.
The aforementioned ‘Hey Mercedes’ assistant is also a polyglot, now ready to have natural-language conversations with the people inside in one of its 27 languages in the database. We do not know exactly the diagonal of the massive infotainment system display, but we do know the portrait-style orientation includes the climate control functions at the bottom.
Last, but not least, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will arrive with two types of HUDs – a regular one and the new AR-HUD. The latter projects information onto the road outside directly in the field of view of the driver. The system has an aperture angle of 10 degrees horizontal and 5 degrees vertical, and can project the colored information, virtually, up to 10 meters ahead.