You Can Now Order Your New Mercedes-AMG E-Class Starting from 82,000 EUR

Since the beginning of 2019, we've had over 10models hitting the roads, starting with the pretentious GT R and ending with the facelifted E-Class . The latter was revealed in mid-June, and as of this week can be ordered in select markets.In the home country of Germany, style and performance don’t come cheap. There are two AMG variants of the E-Class, namely the E 53 and E 63, and the cheapest one you can buy is €82,284.60 – that’s the price one has to pay for the E 53+ in coupe form, and they get a nifty 435 hp engine to go with the package (the cabriolet is priced at €87,690.20).The top of the line E 63 S 4MATIC+, which comes in sedan or wagon guises, is significantly more expensive, retailing for €122,159.60 and €124,978.40, respectively. For the extra dough, customers get a significant boost in power to 612 hp.The new E-Class comes with visual changes meant to bring the model closer to the design language of present-day AMGs – more precisely, we’re talking about a significantly different front end sporting a new shape of the AMG-specific radiator grille, a larger three-pointed star right in the middle, and a new shape for the LEDs.Inside, the carmaker fitted the Widescreen Cockpit concept running the MBUX infotainment system, in front of which sits a new AMG Performance steering wheel. The MBUX is of course displaying AMG-specific functions and data.Pricing for other markets, U.S. included, have not yet been announced.