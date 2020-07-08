2021 Mazda3 Turbo Revealed With SkyActiv-G 2.5T Engine

Do you think the aspirated 2.5 isn’t good enough for a compact car like the Mazda3? The Japanese automaker is much obliged to offer an alternative in the guise of the SkyActiv-G 2.5T, but it's not exciting.
First of all, the “2021 Mazda3 Turbo” isn’t hot in terms of performance. A different animal from the Hyundai Veloster N or Mercedes-Benz CLA 45 S 4Matic+, the newcomer shares its force-fed engine with the Mazda6 sedan, CX-5, and CX-9 crossovers for the American market.
250 horsepower (247 PS) and 320 pound-feet (434 Nm) of torque are the advertised output ratings, but only if you fill ‘er up with 93-octane premium gasoline. Drop to 87-octane regular fuel, and those figures drop to 227 horsepower (224 PS) and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm). Obviously, the competition in the compact segment has more to offer from 2.0 liters.
Only available with i-Activ all-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic transmission, the Mazda3 Turbo isn’t the driver’s car we expected it to be. “Refined performance” is how the automaker describes it, but disappointingly, a limited-slip front differential is nowhere to be seen.
Mazda didn’t provide any acceleration figures, nor did it mention how frugal the turbocharged 2.5 is compared to the free-breathing engine. On the upside, we know what kind of equipment comes standard.
Bose 12-speaker premium audio, an 8.8-inch infotainment system, keyless entry, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a three-year trial of Mazda Connected Services, and six months or 2 gigs of Wi-Fi connectivity open the list. A heated steering wheel, paddle shifters, the Active Driving Display, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats and leatherette upholstery; there’s a lot to like about the base trim, and the Premium Plus Package sweetens the deal with i-Activsense safety technologies among others.
While we wait for pricing information to be published by Mazda's North American division, it should also be highlighted that the Mazdaspeed3 hot hatchback won’t come back. The Hiroshima-based brand couldn't make a case for it, and that's a missed opportunity by all accounts.
