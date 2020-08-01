C8 Corvette Drag Races Tesla Model X, There Can Be Only One Winner

Luxury electric SUV. What comes to mind when you hear these words, or better said, what e-utility vehicle pops up first? It probably is the Model X, and even though traditional automakers have started to encroach on Tesla’s turf, Palo Alto still offers the best choice in the segment.
From the company that started out converting Lotus sports cars to an original design called the Roadster, it’s also a given that performance is a strong point of the Model X. In addition to more EPA-rated miles than the competition, the electric leviathan is much obliged to accelerate to 60 mph (97 kph) in as little as 2.6 seconds for the princely price of $99,990 before options.
The two-motor powertrain and Ludicrous Mode are so well sorted that internal combustion-engined sports cars like the C8 Corvette Stingray with the Z51 Performance Package can only eat the Tesla’s dust. YouTube channel Dobre Cars pitted them both on the blacktop, from a standstill and a rolling start, and obviously enough, the Model X worked its magic.
As far as strange pairings go, this is one of the strangest for way more reasons than the body style and type of propulsion. On one hand, we have the fastest-accelerating production SUV on the planet. The ‘Vette, meanwhile, is the entry-level model with a small-block V8 that relies on natural aspiration instead of boost to deliver the goodies to the rear wheel.
Don’t, however, think that the C8 is a slowmobile because that’s not the case. Customers have often exceeded the manufacturer’s claims for 0-to-60 and quarter-mile performance, and they did so with stock cars. No drag radials, no twin-turbo snails, just the car as it left the factory.
A different Model X from the SUV in the following video has recently covered the quarter-mile in 10.935 seconds, and that’s seriously impressive by all accounts. Still, the C8 can put up a fight with only two mods. A 100 shot of nitrous and sticky rubber, to be more precise.
The two-motor powertrain and Ludicrous Mode are so well sorted that internal combustion-engined sports cars like the C8 Corvette Stingray with the Z51 Performance Package can only eat the Tesla’s dust. YouTube channel Dobre Cars pitted them both on the blacktop, from a standstill and a rolling start, and obviously enough, the Model X worked its magic.
As far as strange pairings go, this is one of the strangest for way more reasons than the body style and type of propulsion. On one hand, we have the fastest-accelerating production SUV on the planet. The ‘Vette, meanwhile, is the entry-level model with a small-block V8 that relies on natural aspiration instead of boost to deliver the goodies to the rear wheel.
Don’t, however, think that the C8 is a slowmobile because that’s not the case. Customers have often exceeded the manufacturer’s claims for 0-to-60 and quarter-mile performance, and they did so with stock cars. No drag radials, no twin-turbo snails, just the car as it left the factory.
A different Model X from the SUV in the following video has recently covered the quarter-mile in 10.935 seconds, and that’s seriously impressive by all accounts. Still, the C8 can put up a fight with only two mods. A 100 shot of nitrous and sticky rubber, to be more precise.