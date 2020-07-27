Kymco’s Electric RevoNEX Is Set to go Into Production

2021 Ford Bronco R “Shelby GT500” Rendered With 1969 Baja Truck Style, Blown V8

A match made in heaven. It’s hard to describe the latest rendering from Abimelec Design otherwise, and you only need to look at one picture to understand why. 7 photos



Whereas the all-new Bronco R couldn’t handle the Baja 1000 last year, the 1969 model finished first overall in the hands of Rod Hall and Larry Minor. Ford has also offered a limited edition – the Baja Bronco – from 1971 to 1975, and most importantly, the oldtimer could be had with a good ol’ V8 engine as an option.



The best the Blue Oval can do right now is 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, and sooner rather than later, a plug-in hybrid. As such,



It’s the Predator engine, ladies and gents, the no-nonsense motor that Ford developed exclusively for the Shelby GT500 with a cross-plane crankshaft instead of the flat-plane design of the Voodoo in the GT350 series. This mill also happens to be the most powerful that Ford has ever offered in a road-going car, trumping the GT mid-engine supercar, the F-150 Raptor, and every single GT500 before it.



“I don’t want to be repetitive but the Bronco is just such a breath of fresh air that I just can’t help thinking about cool stuff to do with it,” said the artist about his newest creation. “The tailgate and back seats are now gone to make room for a spare tire rack and KC lights make sure you can see ahead when it goes dark.”



The wheels may appear understated to the untrained eye, but they’re perfectly fine for this application. Abimelec has even painted the hubs blue, matching the color of the windshield frame, pillars, and roll cage. The livery also features two sponsors in the guise of Ford Performance and American motoring publication Motor Trend.



On that note, let’s end this story with a question. Would you like Ford to add a V8 option – the Coyote, for example – to take on the



