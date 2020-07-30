2021 Ford Bronco Tubular Doors Found in Hidden Section of Online Configurator

Common sense tells us that the last place you want to drive a car with no doors is through an area where the vehicle is likely to rock from one side to the other, sometimes even violently.
Incidentally, that's precisely what happens during a rock crawling session, or when tackling some extreme trails with deep dives and high bumps. In other words, the kind of things you're likely to do with your doorless 2021 Ford Bronco Sasquatch.
Well, it seems Ford did think of those who do not trust their seatbelt alone to keep them in their seats, and is going to offer a set of tubular doors as an official add-on. The somewhat unsurprising revelation (the Jeep Wrangler has them and given Bronco's "everything you can do I can do better" attitude, there was never any doubt) came via a little bit of hacking done by Bronco6G. After finding a way into the yet offline configurator of Ford's latest SUV, they stumbled upon the picture you see above.
The image shows a four-door (make that four-missing-doors) Bronco with superimposed dark tubular doors that seem to use the same mountings as the regular ones. When used, they will maintain the open-air feel while offering extra protection, particularly in case of rolling over.
Aside from the cool look and the extra intake of air, having no doors also helps greatly with visibility in those situations where being able to see the exact limits of your vehicle can make the difference between getting through a difficult section of the trail unscathed, putting a big dent in the car, or not being able to pass at all.
The reveal comes just weeks, maybe even days before the configurator is expected to go online, so it's not particularly useful. However, given how well received the Bronco has been, any piece of information surrounding this modern version of Ford's iconic SUV is bound to make the anxious fans all the more excited.
