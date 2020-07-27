2021 Midnite Edition Ford Bronco Announced, Solide Axle Might Be an Option

When Ford introduced the all-new Bronco just weeks ago, most people got very excited. An iconic model was coming back to life after a hiatus of almost three decades, and not only that, but it also looked magnificent. So why shouldn't they get excited?
Then, as the last vapors from the launch party were fading away, the same people started identifying some potential problems. One of them was the fact Ford chose an independent front suspension setup for the Bronco, which didn't bode well for the hardcore off-road enthusiasts.
The Bronco is supposed to be this trail monster that can take the fight to the Jeep Wrangler, and while the independent suspension isn't a guarantee that it'll fail to do that, it does show that Ford put a lot of thought in the way the new SUV will handle on the road, and somehow prioritized that.
Well, it couldn't have been long until somebody in the aftermarket business picked up on that, and it seems that moment has come. Introducing the Midnite Edition Ford Bronco by Maxlider Brothers Customs, a special program for the new model that was created as a tribute to the Nite Edition Broncos and F-150s from the early '90s.
Any particular details of the build are not available yet, but the Ford specialist did say a few things: it'll use BDS suspension and Fox lift kits. That's pretty much everything worth noting from the Illinois-based tuner's Facebook post, together with the fact that they're already taking $500 deposits and that you can have your Bronco drop-shipped by Ford directly to Maxlider's shop to start working on it.
However, the more interesting piece of information came from the message section of the post. One user asked why the rendering (made by @innov8designlab) features an early Bronco frame with solid axles, to which Maxlider replied "who says a solid axle upgrade can’t be an option?" Aftermarket industry to the rescue once again.
