Ken Block's Next Hooning Car Might Be an EV after Mustang Mach-E 1400 Experience

That means Ford Performance and RTR started working on in well before the regular Mach-E made its commercial debut, which proves that Ford can keep a secret when it wants to. And it definitely wanted to with the Mach-E 1400, since the other half of the impact it had when presented besides its ridiculous performance was the surprise itself.Now that the smoke from the initial reveal has cleared, it was time Ford did something special with the big-winged Mach-E to bring it back in the limelight, and with a guy like Ken Block associated with your company name, doing something special is never further than one call away. Especially after you (repeatedly) denied him the chance to drift the standard Mach-E before.Now, Ken Block is joined by RTR's (the company involved with building the Mach-E 1400 as well Block's 1965 Ford Mustang Hoonicorn V1 and V2) Vaughn Gittin Jr. at the Ford Arizona Proving Grounds just outside Phoenix, with the powerfulready and a huge concrete pad waiting to receive a new layer of rubber.Talking about the development of the project, Vaughn essentially calls electricity is the future, pointing toward the high level of customization that isn't available (at least not by pulling a slider) in regular gas-powered cars. He says the Mach-E 1400 is a technology experiment meant to probe the limits of what's possible with the current technology.Apart from all the hooning and the beautiful sunset shots of Ken Block drifting the EV, there's one interesting mention that could be an unintentional slip, or it could be nothing. Talking about the Mach-E 1400's running time on a full charge, the Pike's Peak International Hill Climb gets a mention. Does that mean we might see the electric Mustang competing there? After all, it definitely looks like that's the sort of thing it was built for, and it would make sense for Ford to use the notorious hill climb for advertising purposes.For the time being, if you're only interested in seeing Ken Block enjoying himself inside an electric vehicle, skip to the eight-minute mark in the video. It definitely doesn't look as though Ken is ready to make the switch to EV, but we wouldn't put it past him to have a battery-powered drift car added to his collection soon. Especially if Ford had anything to say about it.