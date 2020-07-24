2025 Ford Bronco Pickup Truck Reportedly Coming Mid-2024, Sources Say

On July 14th, the Ford Motor Company revived a storied nameplate as a two-model family. The body-on-frame and unibody Bronco twins, however, will be joined at a later date by a third member, and hearsay suggests an off-road pickup truck.
First of all, let’s talk about what we know from the Blue Oval. Consumer marketing manager for the U.S. market Mark Grueber told Automotive News that more models are considered, and Icons head Dave Pericak assured everyone that any newcomer will be totally worthy of the Bronco logo on the steering wheel.
Secondly, let’s go further into the rumors. Automobile Mag cites “sources” for the mid-2024 arrival of the Broncotruck without mentioning their names or relation to the project or the Dearborn-based automaker. The motoring publication reports that “forces inside the company are working to move the date forward, if possible.”
Does the Bronco with a bed make sense, though? Yes, and it’s obvious why it would be a lucrative undertaking for the Ford Motor Company. Trucks are the best-selling vehicles in the United States of America, and it’s not that unusual to hear about someone who settled on the Ranger instead of the Explorer or Escape.
The Gladiator? That fellow could surely use a competitor, and the Bronco pickup truck would also force Jeep to improve the Wrangler-like workhorse with better off-road capability, a plug-in hybrid powertrain, and all that jazz. Speaking of which, the Wrangler is all but confirmed to receive the HEMI 392 engine. This leads us to believe that the Gladiator will follow suit at some point in the near future.
Automobile Mag adds fuel to the fire by claiming “the Bronco pickup will only be available in four-door Crew Cab configuration.” It makes sense to offer only this body style when you think about it. For proper off-roading, the two-door Bronco that starts at less than $30,000 is arguably the more suitable vehicle.
Secondly, let’s go further into the rumors. Automobile Mag cites “sources” for the mid-2024 arrival of the Broncotruck without mentioning their names or relation to the project or the Dearborn-based automaker. The motoring publication reports that “forces inside the company are working to move the date forward, if possible.”
Does the Bronco with a bed make sense, though? Yes, and it’s obvious why it would be a lucrative undertaking for the Ford Motor Company. Trucks are the best-selling vehicles in the United States of America, and it’s not that unusual to hear about someone who settled on the Ranger instead of the Explorer or Escape.
The Gladiator? That fellow could surely use a competitor, and the Bronco pickup truck would also force Jeep to improve the Wrangler-like workhorse with better off-road capability, a plug-in hybrid powertrain, and all that jazz. Speaking of which, the Wrangler is all but confirmed to receive the HEMI 392 engine. This leads us to believe that the Gladiator will follow suit at some point in the near future.
Automobile Mag adds fuel to the fire by claiming “the Bronco pickup will only be available in four-door Crew Cab configuration.” It makes sense to offer only this body style when you think about it. For proper off-roading, the two-door Bronco that starts at less than $30,000 is arguably the more suitable vehicle.