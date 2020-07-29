This 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Has Been Hidden for 47 Years, Gets Second Chance

The Blue Oval joined forces with Dearborn, Michigan-based Kar Kraft, a Ford-dedicated specialist that had developed projects such as the Le Mans-winning GT40 - the latter revised the front end of the car so this could house the 7.0-liter V8. However, with the exception of the larger hood scoop, the Boss 429 showed a restrained look.
Only 859 units were built for 1969, the year this example belongs to, with just 499 cars coming the following year, so we're talking about an uber-rare bird here. All of them were manuals, while the sheer size of the engine meant there was no room for air conditioning.
Now, this example, which appears to be an original, comes dressed in Candy Apple Red, one of the five hues offered for 1969. Alas, the vehicle, which was discovered just outside Huston by a gearhead named Andy Garcia, as mentioned in the comments section of the Instagram post below, is missing the very thing that sets it apart, namely its engine (as well as the gearbox).
Then again, the said nature of the car was enough to convince Instagram label Mopars5150 to take the thing home. And, once again as highlighted in the comments of the post showcasing the vehicle, this is not for sale, nor is throwing any V8 into it the plan.
So, here's to hoping the said enthusiasts manage to track down the powetrain this piece of American history deserves.
Meanwhile, you can check out the current state of the car, which had been sitting since 1973. Apparently, this only has 11,000 miles on the odo and, as the label states, the original interior comes to confirm this.
🙌 HOLY GRAIL FIND TODAY🙌 1969 Mustang BOSS 429 been off the road since 1973! She is missing the Engine and trans 😭 but the rest of the important stuff is here! 🥳 She is believed to have 11000 original miles and the original interior actually validates if you can believe that! That's the story anyway 🤷♂️ With only 859 of these total produced its amazing to find one tucked away! We will be posting some videos soon on Facebook 👍👍 Shout out to my good buddy @Muscle.carguy for the find and bringing this baby home for @mopars5150 !!!