This 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Has Been Hidden for 47 Years, Gets Second Chance

🙌 HOLY GRAIL FIND TODAY🙌 1969 Mustang BOSS 429 been off the road since 1973! She is missing the Engine and trans 😭 but the rest of the important stuff is here! 🥳 She is believed to have 11000 original miles and the original interior actually validates if you can believe that! That's the story anyway 🤷‍♂️ With only 859 of these total produced its amazing to find one tucked away! We will be posting some videos soon on Facebook 👍👍 Shout out to my good buddy @Muscle.carguy for the find and bringing this baby home for @mopars5150 !!! . Please tag you Mustang buddy's 😁👍 . . #mopars5150_bestchases #mopars5150_Holygrail_BOSS429 . . #fordmustang #boss429 #429 #BOSS #mustangboss #mustang #classiccars #classics #barnfind #garagefind #chasingclassiccars #carchaser #thethrillofthechase #roadtrippin

