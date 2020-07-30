2021 Ford Bronco Pickup Rendering Is a Jeep Gladiator Rival, Not a Ranger

Ford undoubtedly has a lot on its plate right now. But based on how popular the Jeep Gladiator is, we'd clear their schedule to make room for a Bronco pickup, something that wasn't possible until now.
It's just a rendering, and I bet you're tired of looking at Photoshopped Broncos. But if you look closely, this one is done to an above-average standard. The Russian website Kolesa just prolonged the simple, boxy lines of the normal SUV to make a 4-door pickup that's very "retro."
Of course, a shape like that is going to make you think of the Jeep Gladiator, not as a copycat, but as the only possible worthy rival. No rock crawling enthusiast would ever be able to say no to something like this, despite Ford opting to have only EcoBoost engines.
While the render is quite simple and easy to enjoy, there's a lot going on in the sidelines. First, we need to mention that Ford would be well within their rights to make a pickup, as there's a historical precedent with the half-cab models 50 years ago.
And they will indeed make one, but it's probably not a Bronco. The same platform is expected to be used by the next-generation Ranger pickup. We do expect it to be boxier and more off-road-ready than the old model, but it should look more like this earlier rendering. As you can see, the front end is quite modern by comparison.
But maybe you can do a face swap of some kind. Ford has reportedly seen over 230,000 pre-orders for the new Bronco, and a fair chunk of those customers are mad about their mods.
On the other hand, there's another pickup project going on, and that's the Maverick. Its tailgate was recently leaked, and although we don't know that much about its design, it should at least be derived from the Bronco Sport.
