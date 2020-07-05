2022 Ford Ranger Raptor Rendering Looks Epic, Pickup Should Have EcoBoost V6

4 Ford Performance Rolls Out Off-Road Packages for the Ranger Pickup Truck

Ford could potentially make small trucks very cool in a couple of years, creating a fresh market in the process. We're talking about the 2022 Ranger and its Raptor performance version. 101 photos



By the time Ford decided to stick a



Australian magazine



As you can probably tell, the Ranger's front end has hints from both the Bronco and that 14th-generation F-150 that just came out. The part in the middle is unimpressive, save maybe for the flared out fenders, while the rear sports some nice taillights and bed accessories.



CarExpert also confirms that the engine of choice for the 2022 Ranger Raptor will be the 2.7-liter EcoBoost. Introduced in 2015, the 'Nano' is offered on the F-150 and a bunch of other FoMoCo vehicles, usually producing about 330 horsepower and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque. That's quite an improvement over the current model, and more power might be available for the performance pickup.



Moving our attention to another corner of the world, we learn that Australia will have two engines on the next-gen Ranger, 2.0, and 3.0-liter turbocharged diesel units. Are any of those coming Stateside? It's hard to tell at this point.



