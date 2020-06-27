All-New 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor May Go Twin-Turbo V6, Rumor Suggests

The Australian motoring media hyped us all about a V8-engined special edition of the Ranger Raptor, yet that project was dead before the ink had even dried. Ford couldn’t make a business case for such an expensive off-road rig, but the rumors don’t end here.
Immediately after the V8 was shot dead, another report from Australia suggested that we’ll get a plug-in hybrid version of the 2.3-liter EcoBoost which is exclusive to the United States pickup truck. There are many unknowns regarding the 2022 redesign, but given that the all-new Bronco has been confirmed to get e-assistance and at least one V6 engine option, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the next gen would go PHEV.
Adding fuel to the fire, “Car Advice understands Ford is going to answer the call for more grunt with a twin-turbo V6 engine.” The one in the Explorer ST, to be more precise, a 3.0-liter unit that cranks out 400 horsepower (406 PS) and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) of torque.
The motoring publication didn’t provide any concrete evidence in this regard, which is why it’s advised to take the six-cylinder hearsay with a spoonful of salt. Car Advice does make a point by comparing the straight-line acceleration of the Ranger Raptor with the Volkswagen Amarok turbo diesel, yet those two trucks couldn’t be more different.
For starters, the German automaker doesn’t have an off-road specification of the Amarok. And secondly, the Amarok will transition to Ford underpinnings for its ground-up redesign. The collaboration likely includes engines and transmissions from the Ford Motor Company.
It should also be highlighted that the Ranger Raptor isn’t likely to go official in 2022 but after the regular Ranger, maybe one year later if not more. As a brief refresher, the T6 platform-based truck entered production in 2011 while the Raptor followed suit seven years later.
Still, Ford has confirmed the redesigned F-150 Raptor will be launched for the 2021 model year just like the regular F-150. When all is said and done, rumors and speculation are all we had right now. And a few pictures of what appears to be a mockup of the all-new Ranger.
Adding fuel to the fire, “Car Advice understands Ford is going to answer the call for more grunt with a twin-turbo V6 engine.” The one in the Explorer ST, to be more precise, a 3.0-liter unit that cranks out 400 horsepower (406 PS) and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) of torque.
The motoring publication didn’t provide any concrete evidence in this regard, which is why it’s advised to take the six-cylinder hearsay with a spoonful of salt. Car Advice does make a point by comparing the straight-line acceleration of the Ranger Raptor with the Volkswagen Amarok turbo diesel, yet those two trucks couldn’t be more different.
For starters, the German automaker doesn’t have an off-road specification of the Amarok. And secondly, the Amarok will transition to Ford underpinnings for its ground-up redesign. The collaboration likely includes engines and transmissions from the Ford Motor Company.
It should also be highlighted that the Ranger Raptor isn’t likely to go official in 2022 but after the regular Ranger, maybe one year later if not more. As a brief refresher, the T6 platform-based truck entered production in 2011 while the Raptor followed suit seven years later.
Still, Ford has confirmed the redesigned F-150 Raptor will be launched for the 2021 model year just like the regular F-150. When all is said and done, rumors and speculation are all we had right now. And a few pictures of what appears to be a mockup of the all-new Ranger.