Ford Performance Rolls Out Off-Road Packages for the Ranger Pickup Truck

Introduced in Thailand two years ago, the Ranger Raptor isn’t available in the United States for pretty obvious reasons. Not only are the platforms different, but the 2.0-liter EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel hasn’t been developed with the U.S. in mind. 38 photos



Until then, Ford Performance is much obliged to upgrade your mid-sized workhorse with a varied selection of mods. The latest additions to the range are three “accessory packages” developed to improve off-road capability.



Level 1, which costs $2,495 before installation at any authorized dealership, includes an off-road leveling kit and Fox 2.0 Performance Series internal floating piston monotube shocks. A set of Dyno Gray 17-inch wheels, bedside graphics, and a windshield banner pretty much sum up the cheapest package.



Moving on to Level 2, the Blue Oval sweetens the deal with ECU calibration. To the point, $4,495 buys you 315 HP and 370 pound-feet of torque from the 2.3-liter EcoBoost.



At $8,995 excluding installation, the Level 3 includes the previous upgrades and a few more goodies to justify the over-the-top price. Red tow hooks, a Rigid 40-inch light bar, an ARB winch-capable front bumper, a Ford Performance chase rack, and a sport exhaust are the highlights.



Codenamed P703, "Project Redback" is how the next generation of the off-road pickup truck is referred to internally. According to a Road & Track report from January 2019, the all-new Ranger Raptor will be sold stateside as well.

