Ford Performance Rolls Out Off-Road Packages for the Ranger Pickup Truck

30 Jun 2020, 17:40 UTC ·
Introduced in Thailand two years ago, the Ranger Raptor isn’t available in the United States for pretty obvious reasons. Not only are the platforms different, but the 2.0-liter EcoBlue bi-turbo diesel hasn’t been developed with the U.S. in mind.
Codenamed P703, “Project Redback” is how the next generation of the off-road pickup truck is referred to internally. According to a Road & Track report from January 2019, the all-new Ranger Raptor will be sold stateside as well.

Until then, Ford Performance is much obliged to upgrade your mid-sized workhorse with a varied selection of mods. The latest additions to the range are three “accessory packages” developed to improve off-road capability.

Level 1, which costs $2,495 before installation at any authorized dealership, includes an off-road leveling kit and Fox 2.0 Performance Series internal floating piston monotube shocks. A set of Dyno Gray 17-inch wheels, bedside graphics, and a windshield banner pretty much sum up the cheapest package.

Moving on to Level 2, the Blue Oval sweetens the deal with BFG KO2 tires (17 inches by 265/70), a Rigid off-road fog light kit, blue tow hooks, a stainless-steel license plate frame, and an ECU calibration. To the point, $4,495 buys you 315 HP and 370 pound-feet of torque from the 2.3-liter EcoBoost.

At $8,995 excluding installation, the Level 3 includes the previous upgrades and a few more goodies to justify the over-the-top price. Red tow hooks, a Rigid 40-inch light bar, an ARB winch-capable front bumper, a Ford Performance chase rack, and a sport exhaust are the highlights.

The thing is, Ford Performance isn’t fooling anyone. A regular Ranger isn’t on par with the Raptor whatever modifications you throw at it because the off-road variant is engineered to be a Ranger from the ground up. From the wider track to the Fox Racing Shox and Watt’s linkage rear suspension with coilover rear springs, we're pretty much comparing apples to oranges.
