C8 Corvette "Track Titan" Is All About the Downforce

It's no secret that the C8 Chevrolet Corvette has swept the market off its feet and this doesn't just concern those who get buy one or the aficionados honoring the C8 via smartphone wallpapers. You see, though its achievable dream status, which sees the midship package being offered starting from under $60,000, the 'Vette augments so many people's reality. And one of the categories touched by the Chevy halo car involves digital artists, with the C8 rendering sitting before us being an example as good as any.
The final years of the last decade have seen the popularity of pixel paintings booming, especially since the top artists out there have moved into 3D territory, which allows for their work to fully deserve the photorealistic label. Of course, social media bringing such creations to us easier than ever before also contributed to the said boost.
And, as this rendering, which is actually a short clip, proves, the ball keeps rolling - videos are obviously the most elaborate form of such work and, among others, they require a soundtrack. Well, Hugo Silva, the artist behind this downforce-addicted Corvette, decided to choose an audio piece from a recently-introduced copyright-free platform that was co-founded by another rendering artist, namely Khyzyl Saleem.
Returning to the go-fast machine, there's a long list of aftermarket developers who are waking up from the global health crisis, making efforts to add custom touched to the mid-engined toy.
Many of these specialists focus on the body of the car and this is precisely what's showcased here. This Chevrolet features an overly extrovert widebody kit.
The red hue that covers most of the real estate and the dark shade of the various details generate a start contrast. And, appearance aside, this Corvette seems addicted to downforce, from one end to the other.
Let's take the posterior for instance. While the factory wing has been dropped, a ducktail meets a massive wing, while a generously-sized diffuser is also present.
Oh, and let's not forget the wheels, which, thanks to their deep-concave profile, can turn quite a few heads.
