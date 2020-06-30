C8 Corvette "Track Titan" Is All About the Downforce

It's no secret that the C8 Chevrolet Corvette has swept the market off its feet and this doesn't just concern those who get buy one or the aficionados honoring the C8 via smartphone wallpapers. You see, though its achievable dream status, which sees the midship package being offered starting from under $60,000, the 'Vette augments so many people's reality. And one of the categories touched by the Chevy halo car involves digital artists, with the C8 rendering sitting before us being an example as good as any.

5 photos